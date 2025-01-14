Brentford 2-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings as the Cityzens concede two late goals after lackluster defending | Premier League 2024-25

Manchester City dropped a two-goal lead late in the game against Brentford in a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday, January 14.

The Bees move into the top half of the table in 10th place with 28 points from 21 games so far, while City remain sixth with 35 points from as many games, trailing Newcastle United on goal difference.

Manchester City made a strong start to the game as they dominated possession and pushed forward in numbers. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were sharp and most of the visitors' play went through the two main creative players. However, with eight shots in the first half, City managed just two on target. Erling Haaland, too, was well-marked and his threat was effectively nullified by Brentford.

On the other end, the hosts had limited chances with just 39% possession in the first half. Such moments usually call for clinical finished, which Brentford could not find despite playing decent football until the final third. They attempted four shots, with just one on target that was a routine save for Stefan Ortega. The Bees defended well, though, and ensured the scores were level at the break.

Brentford came out for the second half looking more determined than they did in the first. As a result, they grew in confidence with the ball and pushed forward in numbers to try and grab the lead. This left spaces in behind, which Manchester City did well to exploit. Foden handed City a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute with a cool finish from De Bruyne's assist.

Foden was on target once again as he made it a brace just 12 minutes later, putting Manchester City in a comfortable position. However, Brentford were no pushovers as the home crowd cheered them on. Yoane Wissa converted Mads Roerslev's assist to pull a goal back in the 82nd minute. The hosts' captain Christian Norgaard then completed the comeback to make it 2-2 after 92 minutes.

Both sides tried to win it at the death but were unsuccessful in their attempts as the game ended in a 2-2 draw. On that note, let's take a look at Manchester City's player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Stefan Ortega - 7/10

Ortega made three saves and also played 13 long balls to his teammates.

Matheus Nunes - 7.5/10

Nunes won five duels, making six clearances and one interception as well. He also played three key passes.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Akanji won four duels and made six clearances in a decent performance.

Nathan Ake - 7.5/10

Ake made seven clearances in this match, including one off the goal line to deny Brentford. He also won two duels.

Josko Gvardiol - 7.5/10

Gvardiol won three of four duels, making three clearances, two interceptions and one block. He also attempted one shot on target.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Kovacic passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won two duels, making two duels and two clearances.

Phil Foden - 9.5/10

Foden scored two lovely goals but was electric on the ball in general. He played three key passes and also won all four of his duels.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8.5/10

De Bruyne had a lovely game on the ball as he provided one assist. He played seven other key passes and also two accurate crosses. The Belgian also won four duels.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva played one key pass, won three duels and made three clearances, one interception and one block.

Savinho - 7.5/10

Savinho had a decent game on the left flank as he attempted two shots on target but failed to test the goalkeeper. He also won three duels.

Erling Haaland - 6/10

Haaland looked off-color in this match and could not impact the proceedings for Manchester City.

Substitutes

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

He replaced Kovacic and put in a decent second-half performance.

James McAtee - N/A

He played less than 10 minutes and hence does not warrant a rating.

