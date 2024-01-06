"He is a complete striker" - Jose Enrique advises Liverpool to sign former Chelsea star who is currently better than Darwin Nunez

Former Premier League defender Jose Enrique has claimed that former Chelsea and Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke would start ahead of Darwin Nunez for the Reds. While naming his Premier League Team of the Season so far, Enrique named Solanke as his number nine.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle United left-back hailed Solanke as a 'complete striker' and insisted that he would be his pick in the Team of the Season. He also suggested that the former Chelsea striker would start in the current Liverpool side ahead of Darwin Nunez. Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Enrique said, as quoted by Express Sport:

“Mohamed Salah is an obvious pick on the right wing and he has been unbelievable again, but one former Liverpool player who I would put in attack is Dominic Solanke."

The Spaniard added:

“He is having a great season and I actually believe that he would start for Liverpool right now because he has been unbelievable. He’s good in the air, strong, quick, he keeps the ball well and he’s a great finisher – he is a complete striker.”

Big things were expected from Solanke when he came through the youth ranks at Chelsea. He eventually left the Blues in 2017 and joined Liverpool but couldn't make the desired impact at Anfield either.

The England international is finally living up to his immense promise this season, having scored 12 Premier League goals in 19 games. Solanke is only behind Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

Liverpool and Chelsea register interest in coveted Premier League winger - Reports

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in the signature of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City. As claimed by Football Insider, the Frenchman is destined to leave Selhurst Park at the end of the season, with a host of clubs monitoring his development.

Olise was strongly linked with both Chelsea and Manchester City last summer and even turned down a move to Stamford Bridge. The creative winger instead extended his contract with Crystal Palace until the summer of 2027 but continues to be tracked by top clubs.

Despite Crystal Palace struggling this season, Olise has managed to catch the eye, scoring five goals and providing one assist in nine Premier League appearances. Since joining the Eagles from Reading in 2021, the France under-21 international has registered 11 goals and 20 assists in 80 appearances.