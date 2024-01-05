Liverpool and Chelsea interested in signing Manchester United transfer target next summer- Reports

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly intersted in the signig Manchester United target Michael Olise next summer. As claimed by Football Insider, the France under-21 international is being monitored by a host of top clubs in England.

As per the aforementioned report, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all monitoring the situation of the Crystal Palace winger. The report claims that Olise is destined to leave Selhurst Park next summer in exchange of a massive fee.

Olise was strongly linked with both Chelsea and Manchester City last summer and reportedly rejected a move to Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman instead extended his contract with Crystal Palace until the summer of 2027. Reports claim that Liverpool are also tracking the winger now, wth Reds' scouts being in regular attendence to watch the Eagles in action.

Olise has been excellent for a stuggling Crystal Palace side this season having scored five goals and provided one assist in nine Premier League appearances. He joined the Eagles from Reading in 2021 and has registered 11 goals and 20 assists in 80 appearances till date.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils are struggling in attack this season with wingers like Antony and Jadon Sancho yet to register a goal contribution. This could make the reported chase for Olise an important part of United's transfer strategy.

Liverpool and Manchester United ready to go head to head for Argentine wonderkid - Reports

Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly set to compete against each other for the signature of Argentine wonderkid Federico Redondo. As per Teamtalk, the 20-year-old hs emerged as a target for the trio and is also available on a bargain. Having ended the final year of his deal with Argentinos Juniors, the defensive midfielder is reportedly available for just £8 million.

The Liverpool and Manchester United target boasts a frame of 6'2" inches and is a technically gifted player with an abundance of energy, as per reports. Capped seven times for the Argentina's under-20 side, he is the son of Real Madrid great Fernando Redondo. He has also made 58 senior appearances for Argentinos Juniors till date, registering two goals and two assists to his name.