"He has to continue to play and not be anxious" – Ruben Amorim sends message to Manchester United star after Real Sociedad draw

Following Manchester United's recent 1-1 UEFA Europa League last-16 first leg draw at Real Sociedad, Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim has asserted Rasmus Hojlund should continue to keep trying.

Earlier this Thursday (March 6), Amorim's side failed to keep their lead at Anoeta Stadium after Joshua Zirkzee netted in the 57th minute of the tie. Mikel Oyarzabal restored parity in the 70th minute from the penalty spot.

In the 19th minute of the continental game, Diogo Dalot failed to cross to Hojlund after the forward's near-post run. The Dane expressed his anger at not receiving a pass afterwards as he has now gone 19 overall games without a goal.

At a post-match press conference, Amorim was queried to offer his two cents on the aforementioned incident. The former Sporting CP manager replied (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I think it's hard to say but I'm just imagining Diogo didn't know for sure Rasmus had the advantage and he felt that he had a lot of time to think the play. One thing for sure is they are really anxious to score goals and to win games so they are doing all the best. And sometimes they want the best way in that position but are not deciding the best way in their position."

Offering words of encouragement to Hojlund, Amorim continued:

"Rasmus did really well, Dalot did really well, the decision was not the best. The important thing is to move on and not fighting. He [Hojlund] is trying really hard, he gave everything, he made the runs. We know that Sociedad has the high line, he used his pace to win and to fight. And the other thing is he's going to appear in the right moment, he has to continue to play and not be anxious."

So far this term, Hojlund has scored only seven goals in 36 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. The 22-year-old will next be in action for his side in their Premier League home clash against Arsenal on Sunday (March 9).

Manchester United express interest in striker

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Manchester United are keen to sign Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen this summer. They have informed the Serie A side that they are prepared to trigger the Nigerian's reported £63 million release clause.

Osimhen, 26, has been in fine form for Galatasaray since leaving Napoli on a loan move last summer. He has produced 22 goals and five assists in 28 total appearances for the Turkish giants so far this season.

The Manchester United target helped Napoli lift the Serie A title in 2023.

