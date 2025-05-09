Fans were in awe of Tyrique George’s performance in the Conference League match between Chelsea and Djurgarden on Thursday (May 8). The academy graduate provided an assist as the Blues secured a 1-0 victory to book their spot in the competition’s final.

Following a 4-1 in the first leg in Sweden, Enzo Maresca was confident to make 10 changes to his Chelsea team that defeated Liverpool on Sunday. The most notable selection was academy youngster Walsh. The return leg in London was similar to the one in the first leg, as the Blues dictated proceedings from the off.

However, they waited until the 38th minute before they got the lead on the night. Tyrique George squared the ball to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who beat goalkeeper Jacob Rinne with a brilliant shot into the bottom left corner.

Djurgarden showed intent after the restart and was close to getting an equalizer on two occasions. Tobias Gulliksen’s strike went wide off the post before Daniel Stensson’s effort was saved by Jorgensen. The visitors’ failure to score a goal away from home meant Chelsea progressed to the final on a 5-1 aggregate win.

George, who has featured in every Conference League match for the Blues this season, impressed on the night. The 19-year-old registered a passing accuracy of 92% and received a rating of 7.1 as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise him for his performance, with one writing:

''Tyrique george cooked today fr.''

Another tweeted:

''Tyrique George lowkey moves like a young Ronaldo.''

''Tyrique George is nice man,'' @MightyMexiican wrote.

''The confidence we’re seeing from Tyrique George is something that can’t be taught. I’ve fully enjoyed watching him develop with the first team this season,'' @CFCdruw added.

''Tyrique George's explosiveness on the ball is amazing to watch👍,'' @F3mi_69 chimed in.

''Tyrique George is going to be a star. Boy is raking in G/A quietly,'' @CFC_santis claimed.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca on 1-0 win against Djurgarden

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he's "very happy" with his side's performance following their 1-0 win against Djurgarden on home soil.

He told TNT Sports after the match (via BBC):

"Very happy, the job is done tonight and now we have almost 20 days to prepare for this final and hopefully we can win this trophy.

"It's good overall, good performance with many young players. It is almost a second team. Very happy for the young boys and very happy to reach the final."

Chelsea will take on Real Betis in the Conference League final at the Wrocław Stadium in Wrocław, Poland, on 28 May 2025

