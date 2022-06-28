“He cost £100 million and couldn’t finish his dinner” – Ex-Chelsea star feels Lukaku ‘isn’t an intelligent footballer’ after woeful Stamford Bridge return

Former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has expressed his opinion that striker Romelu Lukaku is not suited to the Premier League.

The 37-year-old spoke to esports publisher and streaming platform GGrecon and touched on a wide range of topics.

Asked about his thoughts on Lukaku's return to Inter Milan and whether the Belgian was a flop to which, he replied:

"I don't like to be negative, but it's been a bad signing and I'm sure he'd admit that himself. He's a good player, but I just believe that the Premier League is too technical and too fast for him. He will probably go to Inter Milan and bang in 25 goals, but it's a different league."

He added:

"It is sadly up there amongst the worst Premier League signings and that's mostly due to the amount of money he's cost. If they signed him for £20 million then he wouldn't even come into the debate would he? However, he cost £100 million and couldn't finish his dinner."

He also opined that the Belgian "isn't an intelligent footballer" and doesn't fit in the Premier League. Johnson said:

"Some players are just suited to certain leagues. Technical footballers can play in multiple positions and that's because they're intelligent footballers. Lukaku isn't an intelligent footballer and is only good at one thing. That's not good enough for Chelsea and the Premier League."

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lukaku is set to return to Inter Milan on loan after just one season back at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #Lukaku



Thomas Tuchel wanted Lukaku to leave the club as Belgian striker was only pushing for Inter. Inter and Chelsea are now preparing paperworks to sign and complete the negotiation for Romelu Lukaku. Todd Boehly, prepared to accept final loan fee worth €8m plus add-onsThomas Tuchel wanted Lukaku to leave the club as Belgian striker was only pushing for Inter. Inter and Chelsea are now preparing paperworks to sign and complete the negotiation for Romelu Lukaku. Todd Boehly, prepared to accept final loan fee worth €8m plus add-ons 🔵🤝 #LukakuThomas Tuchel wanted Lukaku to leave the club as Belgian striker was only pushing for Inter.

The 29-year-old returned to West London last summer as the club's record signing for around £97.5 million but failed to hit the heights expected. He scored 15 goals in matches in all competitions for Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku's struggles at Chelsea should not undermine his impressive Premier League record

Glen Johnson suggested that Lukaku is not suited to the Premier League on the back of his poor campaign at Stamford Bridge last season. The Belgium international's struggles at Chelsea, coupled with his high transfer fee, means he will rank among the worst transfers in Premier League history.

However, a poor campaign should not be used to dismiss his suitability for the English top-flight.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Romelu Lukaku will undergo his Inter Milan medical tomorrow.



(Source: Romelu Lukaku will undergo his Inter Milan medical tomorrow.(Source: @DiMarzio 🚨 Romelu Lukaku will undergo his Inter Milan medical tomorrow. (Source: @DiMarzio)

It should not be forgotten that Lukaku is a seasoned veteran with almost a decade's worth of experience in the Premier League.

The former Anderlecht man has been synonymous with goals in the Premier League across his spells with West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Manchester United.

His record of 121 goals and 35 assists in 278 Premier League matches is indicative of his suitability for the English top-flight.

