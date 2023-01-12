“He couldn’t do anything right” - Agbonlahor says Manchester City star is in ‘big danger’ after recent performance

Former Aston Villa and England attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips squandered an opportunity to impress.

Phillips has struggled to live up to expectations at the Etihad following his £42 million arrival from Leeds United in the summer. The England international has struggled for both fitness and form following his switch to Manchester City.

The 27-year-old got his chance to prove his worth on Wednesday (January 11) night against Southampton in the League Cup quarterfinals. However, Phillips couldn't quite make his mark on the pitch and was hauled off after the hour mark as the Cityzens lost 2-0.

Agbonlahor has said that Phillips already looks in danger of being deemed a flop, telling talkSPORT:

“I just feel that Kalvin Phillips is in danger of being on a coach back to Leeds because he’s had his injury problems, then he’s had his weight problems. Last night was the perfect game for him to start and show what he’s about, show why Man City bought him."

Bad Man Betting @BadManBetting I'm not saying it just because he had a poor game, but Kalvin Phillips isn't anything like a Man City player I'm not saying it just because he had a poor game, but Kalvin Phillips isn't anything like a Man City player

He added:

“Poor Rodri can’t catch a break. He was on the bench last night thinking ‘I’m gonna get a nice break today’. Pep’s probably thinking ‘Rodri’s played every game’. After 63 minutes, he had to bring him on because Kalvin Phillips was that bad."

Agbonlahor has said that apart from Phillips, City had several underperformers against the Saints, which will worry manager Pep Guardiola. The former Aston Villa forward highlighted that Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Sergio Gomez and Phil Foden were all poor. He added:

"He (Phillips) couldn’t do anything right in the game. He’s in big danger because Pep will not be happy. (Joao) Cancelo was poor; Phillips was poor, Kyle Walker was poor at centre-half. (Sergio) Gomez at left-back was poor, (Phil) Foden as well – he’s not been himself recently. Pep’s got a lot of decisions to make for the weekend.”

Phillips has played just 152 minutes for the Cityzens since his big move from Leeds United in the summer.

Manchester City interested in Bilal El Khannouss

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Moroccan midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, who plies his trade for Belgian giants KRC Genk. City and Napoli are keeping tabs on the Morocco international, as reported by Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Manchester United ready to launch a scouting mission for 18-year-old attacking KRC Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

#MUFC #KRCG Manchester United ready to launch a scouting mission for 18-year-old attacking KRC Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. 🚨Manchester United ready to launch a scouting mission for 18-year-old attacking KRC Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. 🔴 #MUFC 🔵 #KRCG https://t.co/6SYI1LZls0

Genk, though, are determined to retain El Khannouss' services till the end of the season. The Belgian side also intend the 18-year-old to become the most expensive export from the Belgian Pro League.

