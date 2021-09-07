"He was crazy about coming" - Joan Laporta reveals Neymar wanted to switch PSG for Barcelona this summer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar reportedly wanted a return to Barcelona earlier in the summer. Joan Laporta, the current Barcelona president, revealed the Catalans were in touch with Neymar to try and facilitate a deal.

Although Neymar was determined to seek a return to Barcelona from PSG, Laporta admitted the Spanish giants had interpreted the financial regulations of La Liga differently back then. As such, the idea was eventually dropped, despite Neymar actively seeking to shift allegiances from PSG to Barcelona.

During a conversation with TV3 (via ESPN) on Monday, Laporta revealed:

"We tried to sign Neymar. At that moment [after being elected in March], it seemed like an interesting signing. He got in contact. He was crazy about coming."

"We interpreted fair play in another way at the time. If we had known all the rules [in La Liga], we would not have made that offer."

Due to the financial predicament at Barcelona, not only did the Catalans fail to sign Neymar, but they also missed out on retaining Lionel Messi. The diminutive Argentine linked up with Neymar at PSG on a free transfer, rubbing salt into Barcelona fans' wounds. Neymar also ended up signing a contract extension with PSG.

Neymar will hope to replicate Barcelona heroics with PSG in the Champions League this term

During his time with Barcelona, Neymar lifted the Champions League alongside Messi. The duo, with the help of Luis Suarez, formed one of the deadliest attacking partnerships in the history of football as Barcelona romped to continental glory in 2015.

At PSG, Neymar is determined to replicate something similar this season. The Ligue 1 giants have named a star-studded 26-man squad for their 2021-22 Champions League campaign.

In addition to Neymar and Messi, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma are also expected to play an integral role for the side.

Notably, deadline day loan signing Nuno Mendes will also bolster PSG's full-back department, led by another summer-recruit, Achraf Hakimi. Due to the sheer number of big-name signings they have made, the onus will be on PSG to deliver the elusive Champions League title this term.

However, it remains to be seen if Mauricio Pochettino can find the right balance to help PSG fulfill their potential. The club have started their Ligue 1 campaign in sublime fashion, winning all four of their games so far this season by scoring 12 goals in the process.

