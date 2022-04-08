×
Create
Notifications

"He created a bit of a mess" - Patrice Evra claims 28-year-old star shouldn't have joined Chelsea

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra feels one Chelsea player shouldn&#039;t have returned to Stamford Bridge
Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra feels one Chelsea player shouldn't have returned to Stamford Bridge
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 08, 2022 12:16 PM IST
News

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has jumped to the defense of beleaguered Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian made a sensational return to Stamford Bridge last summer on a staggering £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan. However, he has endured a troubled spell since then.

Although he scored in his first game back, Lukaku has struggled to find consistency. His comments during an interview with Sky Italia in January also sparked tensions between him and the club.

With ankle injuries and a COVID-19 bout also sidelining him from some fixtures, Lukaku has struck only 12 times from 36 games in all competitions this season. Only five of those goals came in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku will forever be one of the biggest flops in Premier League history. Just embarrassing.An absolutely shocking miss from a man worth over 100 million.

The 28-year-old is now widely deemed a flop. However, Evra believes the striker is just misunderstood.

Speaking to Prime Video, the former Manchester United defender said:

“People who criticize him have a short memory. Because when he arrived in London he scored and did well; then he got injured and said he missed Inter.
“In the end, he created a bit of a mess with the [Chelsea] fans.”

Two highly successful years with the Nerazzurri reinstated Lukaku as one of the best players in his position.

However, Evra feels the player's decision to seek a new challenge at his former club was a mistake. He explained:

“He wanted to return to Chelsea at all costs, he should have stayed at Inter after such a high-level season.
“He made that choice there which for me is wrong.”

Lukaku has only started twice for the Blues since March, with Kai Havertz keeping him on the bench with a great run of form.

Given his exorbitant wages, it's not feasible for the club to keep him as a back-up striker either.

Romelu Lukaku's future at Chelsea is up in the air

Romelu Lukaku is once again the subject of transfer speculation after everything that's happened since his Chelsea return.

Although his contract runs until June 2026, some experts say he doesn't have a future at the club.

Romelu Lukaku v Kai Havertz 👀A real headache for Thomas Tuchel 🤔Who should be Chelsea's no. 9?#PL #OptusSport https://t.co/a1aW2ebkPS

With Tuchel also preferring Havertz over him, there's clearly a lack of trust. Lukaku didn't help his situation with a wasteful display against Real Madrid either.

Also Read Article Continues below

The striker has vowed not to make any snap decisions on his future at Stamford Bridge following the setbacks. However, questions remain about what his future at the club would be like under the current manager.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी