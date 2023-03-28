"He creates chaos" - Legendary player blasts Liverpool superstar with emphatic claim

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has slammed Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, saying that the centre-back is not fit to wear the armband for the Netherlands.

Captain Van Dijk started at the heart of the Dutch defence against France in their first 2024 European Championship qualifier on Friday (March 24) night. A goal apiece from Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upamecano alongside a brace from Kylian Mbappe propelled Les Bleus to an emphatic 4-0 victory at the Stade de France.

Van Dijk fared better as Netherlands beat Gibraltar 3-0 three days later, but it did not help him escape criticism from three-time Ballon d'Or winner Van Basten. Blasting the Liverpool man for his lack of leadership, Van Basten told Ziggo Sport:

“He makes noise, but he doesn't say anything. He is not clear. A good captain thinks aloud, makes it clear what is going on. He stays in between. He creates chaos. That leads to misunderstandings. That is what you, as a captain, must prevent."

Van Basten continued:

“In the dressing room, he is good, football tactically and technically not. You need another gentleman on the field. This has nothing to do with that injury (ACL tear in 2020), this has to do with leadership. He makes noise, but he says nothing. That's true. This is in you. This is wanting to win at all costs.”

Since becoming the captain in 2018, Van Dijk has not tasted much success for Netherlands. The Oranje failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, crashed out of the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 and lost in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Van Dijk has also been mediocre for Liverpool this season. The Reds have crashed out of all cup competitions and are sixth in the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will not leave Arsenal this summer

The Times reported that both Manchester City and Liverpool were keeping tabs on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka’s contract situation. The 21-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2024, has reportedly not yet agreed to Arsenal’s renewal offers, giving potential suitors an opening to make a move for him.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though, has extinguished all exit reports, claiming that Saka has agreed a new deal and will sign the new contract soon. He tweeted:

“Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will sign his new contract very soon, no changes in the plan as verbal agreement is in place since February. Three clubs (two from England and one from abroad) were monitoring Saka’s contract situation since long time but no way: he’s staying.”

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season as they bid to win their first Premier League title in 19 years. The England star has appeared in 28 Premier League games for the league leaders, bagging 12 goals and ten assists.

Poll : 0 votes