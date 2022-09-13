"He has been criticized enough and rightly so" - Former World Cup winner explains the major reason behind PSG superstar Neymar's good form this season 

Former Bayern Munich defender Bixente Lizarazu has explained his views on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar's form, providing reasons for the Brazilian's promising start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Neymar's emphatic form has been evidenced by his stats this season. The former Barcelona winger has already netted eight times for the Parisians in only seven Ligue 1 appearances. The 30-year-old has also registered seven assists across competitions, including a sumptuous chip to teammate Kylian Mbappe in PSG's 2-1 victory over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Lizarazu lauded the Brazilian for his technical and physical abilities this season. The 1998 World Cup winner said (via PSG Talk):

“He has been criticized enough and rightly so. But now he plays fair. He does not exaggerate on the dribble, he makes the pass when it is necessary. Physically, he is sharp."

Squawka @Squawka So, Neymar has made a good start to the season. So, Neymar has made a good start to the season. 😂 https://t.co/im91j9O2LW

PSG have been dominant in the early stages of the campaign under the management of Christophe Galtier. The Parisians lead the table and are unbeaten in the French top flight at the moment with six wins and one draw. The French giants have already recorded a whopping 25 goals so far this term.

Neymar is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1 with eight goals to his name. The Brazil international has been part of a dangerous front three that includes Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Collectively, the trio have registered 22 goals and 13 assists in 22 net appearances across all competitions this season (via Planet Football).

PSG's Neymar shares thoughts on Premier League defenders

Neymar has commented on various Premier League defenders, including Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City star Ruben Dias. The Brazil international explained in detail the quality of these stalwart players that lead the team from the back.

In an interview with DAZN Canada, Neymar said about Van Dijk:

"Playing against Van Dijk is tough because as a centre-back, he’s so strong and intelligent. He knows when it’s the right time to close you down and when to go in for a tackle. That makes it harder. He’s intelligent. It’s harder to play against intelligent centre-backs. They don’t make mistakes."

Speaking about Dias, he added:

"Ruben Dias is a very good centre-back. He’s quick and strong.”

The PSG forward also commented on Manchester United's Raphael Varane. He further stated:

“He’s quick and intelligent. His positioning is very good. He’s a top player."

Finally, when asked to name his toughest opponent, the Brazilian gave the nod to Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker. He said:

"Walker. Because he's fast, strong and intelligent."

Sports Brief @sportsbriefcom



Neymar is one of the best dribblers the game has ever seen and it is always difficult to go up against him,



sportsbrief.com/football/paris… Not many defenders give Neymar sleepless nights the way Kyle Walker does.Neymar is one of the best dribblers the game has ever seen and it is always difficult to go up against him, Not many defenders give Neymar sleepless nights the way Kyle Walker does.Neymar is one of the best dribblers the game has ever seen and it is always difficult to go up against him,sportsbrief.com/football/paris…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy