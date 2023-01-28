“He’d be the bad guy, so I’d beat him” – Adebayo Akinfenwa backs himself in wrestling fight with Cristiano Ronaldo with bold claim

According to former footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa, Cristiano Ronaldo has the potential to excel in the world of wrestling.

Akinfenwa, famously known as "The Beast," is a retired professional footballer who had a career spanning multiple teams, with Wycombe Wanderers being the last one. He is renowned for his incredible strength and muscular physique, earning him the self-imposed title of "The Strongest Man in Football."

SPORF @Sporf



7% Body Fat:

3% less than the average Footballer.



50% Muscle Mass:

4% more than the average Footballer.



Top Speed Of 33.98km.

The fastest of any player at the World Cup.



His impressive physical build has been admired and celebrated by many, with the nickname "The Beast" becoming a part of his legacy. After retiring from football, Adebayo Akinfenwa has expressed a desire to pursue a career in professional wrestling. He has made multiple appearances at popular wrestling events, such as a recent one with British wrestling event PROGRESS.

In an interview with Daily Star Sport, Akinfenwa was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo and if he had what it took to excel in the world of wrestling.

SPORF @Sporf @RealMadrid’s Medical Analysis on



Body Fat

Normal Players: 11%

Cristiano Ronaldo: 7%



Muscle Mass

Normal Players: 46% or lower

Cristiano Ronaldo: 50%



He revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo had the physical attributes and competitive spirit to make a successful transition to wrestling:

"There's not much Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't do. I think he could get definitely get into wrestling. His finishing move would be 'suuii' and then jump up and smack the guy."

Akinfenwa also expressed his interest in actually facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the ring, claiming that he was confident in his own chances against the Portuguese star:

"Do I think I could take him? If me and Ronaldo wrestled, he'd be the bad guy, so I'd beat him. He'd come and give me the 'siiuu' and I'd have to give him the Beast Slam, and I need the energy of the crowd. It'd be tough … nah it wouldn't, I'd beat him."

Cristiano Ronaldo is still active in football and has not shown any interest in wrestling, so the likelihood of him actually pursuing a career in wrestling remains low.

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, which other footballers could have a wrestling career, according to Akinfewa

Adebayo Akinfenwa also believes that other football players have the potential to make great wrestling villains. He named players such as Michail Antonio, Casemiro, and Diego Costa as examples of footballers who possess the physicality and attitude to excel in the world of wrestling:

"Diego Costa, 1000% … Michail Antonio would make a very good bad guy, he's got a lot to say, very good on the mic. Troy Deeney would be a good bad guy, he's a nice guy, but he's got that in him. With bad guys it's in their eyes."

Akinfenwa further said:

"With Costa you look at him and you go, 'oh boy it's gonna be a problem'. You know who else could be a bad guy? He's very quiet, but Casemiro, you know those guys who don't really say much but they have a presence? I'm gonna say Casemiro, Costa and Michail Antonio. None of them would want to smoke with me though haha."

