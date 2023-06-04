"He’d certainly be interested" - Journalist claims 'ambitious' player could join Arsenal this summer

British journalist Paul Brown has claimed that Arsenal could land the signature of James Maddison from Leicester City this summer. Maddison is quite naturally high in demand after the Foxes' relegation to the Championship and Brown believes that the Gunners could land the Englishman.

Maddison had a solid season but could not prevent Leicester City from going down. He has, however, been linked with an immediate return to the top tier of English football.

As reported by The Sun, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in the England international along with his Leicester City teammate Harvey Barnes. But, as per Paul Brown, Maddison could be on his way to Arsenal in order to fulfill his ambitions. He told Give Me Sport:

"He’d certainly be interested in going there. I think he's an ambitious player and wherever he goes, he's going to bring the same kind of qualities that he did for Leicester. But I think he could be a bigger player and have more of an impact if he goes somewhere else.”

Maddison is an extremely gifted creative midfielder who is best suited in the number 10 role but can also feature in a deeper role. Arsenal have an immediate vacancy to fill in the middle of the park with Granit Xhaka on his way out of the Emirates.

Arsenal signed Fabio Vieira from FC Porto last summer but the Portuguese midfielder has not quite been able to impress for the Gunners. Maddison could be a much-needed upgrade on the 23-year-old.

Maddison boasts plenty of experience at the highest level of English football having made a total of 203 appearances for Leicester City to date. The 26-year-old has 55 goals and 41 assists to his name while representing the Foxes.

Capped twice for England, Maddison is also a set-piece specialist and could give Mikel Arteta's side an edge in dead ball situations. He scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 32 appearances for Leicester City this campaign.

Arsenal enter race to sign Bayern Munich target as Kieran Tierney replacement

Arsenal have reportedly joined the pursuit for Bayern Munich target Raphael Guerreiro as the possible successor to Kieran Tierney.

As claimed by Dean Jones on GiveMeSport (via TBR Football), Guerreiro has been identified as a possible replacement for fan-favourite Tierney. Jones said:

“One other player I had mentioned recently is Raphael Guerreiro, who just announced his exit from Borussia Dortmund. I don’t think it progressed significantly since then and I know there are a couple of clubs on the continent further down the road with him, but he’s got that ability to play in midfield and to position himself in half-spaces that open up opportunities that Arteta finds so important, which is interesting.”

Tierney has struggled for a place in the starting XI following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last year. The Scotsman has therefore been tipped for an exit from the Emirates this summer.

Gurreiro made 26 Bundesliga starts for Borussia Dortmund in the recently concluded season, scoring four goals and providing a remarkable 12 assists.

