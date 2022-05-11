"He'd have me to deal with!" - Jamie Carragher says he will not let Liverpool superstar leave the club after exit rumors emerge

As per recent reports, Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has reportedly emerged as a leading transfer target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich ahead of the summer transfer window. However, club legend Jamie Carragher weighed in on the speculation and declared that he would personally not allow Mane to leave, and that the Senegalese forward is his 'favorite player'.

Notably, Mane's current contract at Anfield is set to expire next summer and no new deal has been agreed upon. With Mohamed Salah's contract also scheduled to expire at the same time, the club is believed to be more focused on tying the Egyptian superstar down, thereby raising doubts over Mane's future.

Amid the uncertainty over his future, Bayern Munich have reportedly reached out to test the waters over the possibility of making a move for Mane. The Bavarian club's sporting director is said to have met the 30-year-old's agent and broached the topic.

However, Jamie Carragher has publicly declared that Mane is just as important as Salah at Liverpool, and that he will personally do everything he can to prevent Mane from leaving the Reds. Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher addressed the matter and said:

"When I have watched Liverpool as a fan, Sadio Mane is my favourite player. There is just something about Mane. He's sacrificed himself at times and the shift he puts in.

"He, along with Salah, has been doing that for five years - they are never injured! They are there week in, week out for 90 minutes, getting the numbers up there every week. What they have done for this football club is unbelievable.

"I'm a huge fan of Sadio Mane and I can assure you he will be going nowhere because I will not let him go to Bayern Munich, he'd have me to deal with!"

Jamie Carragher hails Sadio Mane for his versatility at Liverpool

Sadio Mane has been an integral part of the club ever since his arrival

Although Sadio Mane has not scored as many goals as Mohamed Salah, it can be argued that the Senegalese forward's versatility and willingness to play in various positions is a major reason why Salah (and Liverpool) have thrived.

The 30-year-old has played in multiple positions in Liverpool's attack over the years to facilitate the involvement and excellence of others, often willing to make sacrifices for the greater good of the team.

Jamie Carragher acknowledged the same and lauded Mane for everything he has done for the club. He said:

"I love him, absolutely love him to bits. And not just because he's a great player and what he's done for Liverpool.

"He initially came in on the right wing then moved to the left when Salah arrived. Diaz comes in on the left and Mane goes to centre-forward.

"He's always moving for someone else but his performances never drop. It doesn't seem to matter where Mane plays, you get exactly the same from him, the same cannot be said for the rest of the Liverpool attack."

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh