“He’d probably get the most money” – Kalvin Phillips makes his choice for start one, bench one and sell one among Bellingham, Haaland and Mbappe 

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been given the difficult task of buying, benching, or selling Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe.

The Manchester City man is at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has made two appearances, providing an assist.

He was asked by a reporter ahead of England's quarter-final clash with France to buy, bench, or sell either Bellingham, Haaland, or Mbappe.

Phillips responded (via SkySports PL):

"I'd start Jude, love Erling but I reckon if he came off the bench he'd get a hat trick anyway. Sell Mbappe because he'd probably get the most money."

Bellingham, 19, has enjoyed a breakout season for Borussia Dortmund, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

He became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history when he captained BvB in a 3-2 defeat to FC Koln on 1 October.

The former Birmingham City academy graduate is linked with top European sides, including Liverpool, PSG, and Real Madrid.

Bellingham has wowed fans at the FIFA World Cup, making four appearances, scoring one goal, and providing one assist.

Meanwhile, Haaland, 22, has been irrepressible for City since arriving from Dortmund this past summer for £54 million.

The Norweigan has bagged an astounding 23 goals and contributed three assists in 18 appearances.

He averages 1.38 goals per game in the Premier League and has been a nightmare for defenders with his speed, strength, and movement.

Finally, Mbappe, 23, is lighting up the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring five goals in four appearances, and is the tournament's top goalscorer.

He has been equally as impressive for PSG this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 20 appearances.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier this year but pen to paper on a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

He has become the highest-paid athlete in the world, per Football Espana and Transfermarkt values him at €160 million (£138 million).

Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Mbappe is ahead of Haaland because of his nationality

The PSG forward is a world champion

Norwegian journalist Fjortoft has used the prolific duo's nationality in his analysis of which of the two is the better player.

The PSG striker is a world champion, winning the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

Les Bleus are in the quarter-finals of this year's competition to face England.

While Norway failed to qualify for the tournament, Fjortoft alluded to this in his assessment of the duo.

He told ESPN:

“I think it’s very important because Mbappe now he’s a world champion. He’s playing on an international stage. So I would say that he is ahead of Haaland now, absolutely."

Fjortoft believes that the Frenchman will always be ahead of the Norweigan because he is much better suited to compete for major international honors:

“So I think that that will always have Mbappe ahead because, unfortunately, I can’t see Norway qualifying for a championship for some time because we don’t have the number of players needed to get there.”

