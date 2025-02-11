“He’d be someone we’re trying to buy” - Rio Ferdinand defends Manchester United star despite rumors around his future

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has defended Alejandro Garnacho amid rumours linking him with an exit from Old Trafford. The Argentinian forward exploded onto the scene under former manager Erik ten Hag.

However, he has struggled to impress so far under Ruben Amorim. The 20-year-old has appeared 19 times across competitions under the Portuguese, registering just one goal and two assists.

Garnacho was linked with an exit this winter, with reports suggesting that the Red Devils are open to offers to address PSR norms. Napoli were reportedly eager to prise the Argentinean away, but a move failed to materialize.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by United in Focus, Ferdinand insisted Manchester United would be trying to buy Garnacho if he wasn't in the team.

“From where we are right now, he’s a very, very good player. If your looking for a team that’s actually going for a championship and going well in Europe, you may re-evaluate that and look at it very differently, but for where Man United are, if Garnacho was on the radar, out in the market, he’d be someone we’re trying to buy. Now we’ve got him we’re saying he’s surplus to requirements lets get rid?" said Ferdinand.

Alejandro Garnacho's contract at Old Trafford expires in 2028.

Will Manchester United move for Harry Kane this summer?

Harry Kane

Manchester United are unlikely to move for Harry Kane this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the English striker and have been linked with him for a while.

Recent reports have suggested that the player has a secret £66m release clause in his contract with Bayern Munich that will be activated this summer. The amount will reportedly drop to £54m in January 2026, at which point, the Premier League giants are expected to make a move.

However, Romano has claimed that the ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker no longer fits Manchester United's transfer strategy. The Red Devils are focussed on signing younger players under INEOS and are already planning to streamline their wage structure this summer.

Kane, who turns 32 in July, reportedly earns £400,500 per week at the Allianz Arena, and Manchester United don't want to add his salary to their finances. The Red Devils have struggled to score goals this season, managing just 28 in 24 games in the league. They are unlikely to wait until January 2026, and are expected to invest in a new No. 9 this year.

