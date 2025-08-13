"He was David Silva on steroids" - Ex-Manchester City star details experience of playing against Lionel Messi

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has recalled facing Lionel Messi during his career. The Englishman revealed that he was surprised by the Inter Miami superstar's strength and compared him to David Silva.

Ad

Speaking on the Beast Mode On podcast, Lescott heaped praise on Messi and claimed that the Argentine saw the game in slow motion. He added that the Barcelona legend always knows what to do next and said:

"He was David Silva on steroids. He must see the game so slow and so clear. There is this time when my confidence was high [and] I'm defending one vs one, I just know [what to do next]. He must see the game like that. He must see the whole, every picture of everyone. He just must be that. It just must be so clear."

Ad

Trending

Lescott said that he was confident of overpowering Messi and hit him on the back as soon as they came close in the Manchester City vs Barcelona game in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League. He continued:

"I've come on. I'm thinking he's better than me at everything, [but] he's not stronger than me. 'I'm hitting him'. I hit him, I'm on his back, he went, my boof [indicating slight nudge], I'm like 'Oh'. He's literally holding me on his back. I think 'Jesus, you're strong as well?' You've got all this stuff. He's Thanos!"

Ad

Joleon Lescott has faced Lionel Messi twice in his career, losing both matches. Both games were in the same season, and the Barcelona legend got on the scoresheet in both games.

Joleon Lescott claims Erling Haaland is in the same category as Lionel Messi

Joleon Lescott spoke to ESPN in 2022 and claimed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He added that the striker needs to maintain the level and that will help him end his career as the greatest striker ever in football. He said:

Ad

"The toughest striker I came up against was Louis Saha and I played against Messi and Ronaldo. He's [Haaland] in that category. He's going to be a successful player throughout his career, but to say he's going to be the greatest ever, I think it's a little bit early and I don't think he would [want] that yet. I think if he continues to do what he's doing, he will definitely be in that conversation."

Erling Haaland spoke about Lionel Messi earlier this year when he was asked to pick a quality he would like of the Argentine. The Manchester City striker stated that he would like the Inter Miami captain's dribbling skills in his arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More