"He is a delight to watch" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Premier League star to reject massive contract from Saudi Arabia 

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester City to keep Riyad Mahrez in the Premier League despite massive interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Algerian winger reportedly rejected an initial £40 million-a-year offer from Al-Ahli, who plan to step up their efforts in securing his services (as reported by Football Insider).

Despite not starting regularly at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and facing competition from Bernardo Silva for the right-wing position, Mahrez has performed when called upon. He recorded 15 goals and 13 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens this term.

The Premier League star's form has not gone unnoticed by Agbonlahor, who insists Mahrez has a lot left to contribute. The Englishman told Football Insider:

“I wouldn’t let him go, no. You look at Mahrez – he doesn’t look like he’s 32 when he’s on the pitch. He’s so athletic still – and he’s a really important player."

He added:

“He hasn’t been playing much, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he does go. We know Pep likes to change a couple of players every summer. Saudi Arabia will pay big money to get it done. I can see Bernardo Silva and Mahrez going."

The former Premier League striker concluded:

"But if I was in charge at Man City, I’d keep him because he is a delight to watch.”

It remains to be seen whether Mahrez will become the latest big-name player to join the Saudi Pro League.

While Agbonlahor could see Bernardo Silva moving to the Middle East, the Portuguese midfielder remains coy about his future. Silva has been linked with an exit from Manchester City in recent weeks.

After achieving a historic treble win with the club, questions have been raised about Silva's future in Manchester.

Amid interest from clubs such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the Premier League midfielder said on international duty (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don't run away from questions. The truth is that this is not the space to talk about it but I still don't know my future. I'm being honest. I don't know, we'll see in the near future. And even if I did, it wouldn't be space to talk about it. The reality is that I don't know."

He added:

"I can only speak for myself. It doesn't affect me, because I've been in this situation for almost three years now! I'm already quite used to it, so I'm focused and it's an immense pride to represent our country."

Silva registered 34 Premier League appearances for Manchester City last term, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

