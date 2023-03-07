“He does not deserve what happened to him” – PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi’s mother reveals what he told her about rape charges

Saeeda Moh, the mother of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi, has claimed that her son is incapable of sexual assault, insisting that the right-back has been falsely accused.

Hakimi, who helped Morocco become the first-ever African team to play in a FIFA World Cup semi-final in December, is under investigation for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman. According to sources, the young woman did not want to file an official complaint, only to make a statement that she had been raped.

The prosecution’s office still took the case forward and questioned the PSG ace last Thursday (2 March) before charging him on Friday. Hakimi’s mother, Saeeda, however, remains confident that her son is innocent and believes his upbringing prevents him from committing such a heinous crime.

In a statement to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Morocco superstar’s mother said:

“My heart tells me that my son is innocent, and he enjoys a good upbringing, just as the whole world witnesses him with his high and balanced morals, and he does not deserve what happened to him.”

When asked whether or not she had spoken to her son after the accusations, she replied:

“Yes, I spoke to him about the matter, and he swore to me that he was innocent.”

According to reports in France, the incident took place on 25 February at the player’s home in Paris while his wife and kids were out of town. Saeeda refuted the claims, stating that not only was his family in the house but there were also numerous CCTV cameras around, which would prove her son’s innocence.

She added:

“How is it possible that Achraf is accused on the night his wife was in their home in France, where there are many guards and surveillance cameras in every direction?”

PSG include Achraf Hakimi in squad to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Last week, PSG reportedly sent a statement to Les Parisien, declaring that they believed in the former Real Madrid player and would support him throughout the process. A couple of days after the club’s comments, Hakimi was officially charged with rape.

While the Parisians are yet to make a statement since they have shown their faith in Hakimi via team selection. As per GOAL, the 24-year-old has been included in the PSG squad that is traveling to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash. Despite being under investigation, Hakimi is allowed to leave the French territory.

Football España @footballespana_ PSG expect Achraf Hakimi to be available for their Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, despite the 24-year-old having been charged with rape by French authorities. PSG expect Achraf Hakimi to be available for their Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, despite the 24-year-old having been charged with rape by French authorities. https://t.co/YixH46eE3r

The defender took part in a full team training session on Monday (6 March), proving his fitness. Having missed last weekend’s 4-2 win over Nantes with a hamstring injury, the Moroccan could return to action for PSG in the highly-anticipated second leg at Bayern.

PSG currently trail Bayern Munich 1-0 on aggregate. They will need to fire on all cylinders to overturn the deficit in the German champions’ backyard.

