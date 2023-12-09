"He doesn't deserve what has happened to him and I'm so sorry" - Pep Guardiola apologizes to Manchester City star for not using him more often

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologized to Kalvin Phillips for not playing him more often. Phillips has endured a forgettable time following his reported £45 million switch to the Etihad from his boyhood club Leeds United in the summer of 2022.

Phillips is yet to start a single game for Manchester City this season, either in the Premier League or in the Champions League. He has come on from the bench on just four occasions in the league so far and has played just 89 minutes of league football.

Under such circumstances, he has naturally been linked with an exit from the club in January. Pep Guardiola refused to comment on the midfielder's future recently but has apologized to the former Leeds United star for not giving him enough game time.

Guardiola admitted that the England international has been harshly treated by him and hailed him for his top-class attitude on and off the pitch. However, he said that the 28-year-old does not fit in his plans. Ahead of Manchester City's trip to Luton Town on Sunday, Guardiola addressed the press, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I don't know what's going to happen. I feel so sorry for my decision for him. I've said that many times. He doesn't deserve what has happened to him and I'm so sorry. The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example."

"And after that I have to give him something and I didn't do that. It's just because I visualise some things and visualise the team and things - and I struggle to see him."

Guardiola, 52, added that he would be happy to keep Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City beyond January because of his professionalism, saying:

"I'm not very pleased [with myself] and I am so sorry for him. I will not say that [to him] because it is a business and I have to be a professional. But if one guy behaves [poorly], I don't care. But the way he behaves with the team-mates and everyone, I care."

"So that's why hopefully it can turn around. And I've said many times, if it comes to January and he stays, I'm more than pleased because he trains really good and he's a lovely guy and character."

Things have not worked for Phillips at Manchester City ever since his big-money switch from Leeds United. The midfielder only had 593 minutes of playing time in his first season with the Sky Blues and it has been worse for him this season.

Phillips came through Leeds United's esteemed youth academy and went on to make 234 appearances for the Whites over the years. If he is available in January, he shouldn't find it too difficult to attract suitors.

Pundit claims Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City would have wanted to sign Arsenal man in the summer

Football pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that teams like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City would have all loved to have Declan Rice in their midfield. The Englishman has been an instant hit at Arsenal following his British transfer record switch from West Ham United in the summer.

The midfield dynamo looks on course to justify his massive price tag of £105 million and Cascarino has insisted that he would have been a welcome addition to any top Premier League club in the summer. He said on "The Game Football Podcast," as quoted by TBR Football:

“Choosing Arsenal, Liverpool would’ve wanted him, Chelsea would’ve wanted him, City would’ve wanted him, anyone who could’ve afforded him, every club in the world wanted Roy Keane at one time and he’s not far off that Declan Rice, I’ve been impressed in every way about him.”

Rice has been one of the standout players for Mikel Arteta's side this season, providing solidity to their midfield. He has also contributed pretty significantly while going forward, having scored thrice and provided two assists in 22 games across competitions.