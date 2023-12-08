"I’ve been impressed in every way" - Pundit claims Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City would have wanted to sign Arsenal man in the summer

Pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that teams like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal would have all loved to have Arsenal's Declan Rice in the summer.

The England international has hit the ground running at the Emirates following his British transfer record switch from West Ham United in the summer. Rice cost Arsenal a premium reported fee of £105 million and he looks on course to justify that massive price tag.

Cascarino, who formerly played for Chelsea, has claimed that every top club like Liverpool, Manchester City, and the Blues would have loved to have Rice in their ranks. He added that Rice has what it takes to emulate legendary former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane.

He said on The Game Football Podcast, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Choosing Arsenal, Liverpool would’ve wanted him, Chelsea would’ve wanted him, City would’ve wanted him, anyone who could’ve afforded him, every club in the world wanted Roy Keane at one time and he’s not far off that Declan Rice, I’ve been impressed in every way about him.”

Rice has been excellent for Mikel Arteta's side following his switch to north London in the summer. He has solidified the Gunners' midfield and has also contributed with goals and assists.

The Englishman has scored thrice and provided two assists in 22 games across competitions so far this season. He recently scored an all-important late winner against Luton Town in a 4-3 classic at Kenilworth Road to keep his side two points clear atop the table.

Club president confirms contract talks with Arsenal and Chelsea target

Chelsea and Arsenal have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen with the Nigeria international potentially signing a new deal with the Naples side. Napoli president Aurelio Di Laurentiis has confirmed that the Serie A champions are close to tying their top marksman down with a new deal.

De Laurentiis said in an interview with Football Italia:

“For Osimhen we’re at the signature that has been pending since the summer.”

Osimhen is regarded as one of the best centre-forwards in world football right now and helped the club secure their first Serie A title since 1990 last season. He has widely linked with a host of clubs across Europe in recent times, with his current deal expiring in two years.

Osimhen has scored six goals and provided two assists in 13 games this season having missed seven games with a hamstring injury. He has scored a total of 65 goals in 114 games for the club since signing from Lille in a reported €70 million deal back in 2020.