“He deserves it more than anyone else” - Achraf Hakimi salutes ‘man who has changed everything at PSG’ after Champions League triumph

Achraf Hakimi lavished praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique after the Ligue 1 giants walloped Inter Milan 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 31). This is their first-ever UCL trophy in their 54-year history.

In the post-match press conference, Hakimi, who scored PSG’s opener (12'), lauded Enrique for his achievements, saying he had changed the fortunes of the club. The Moroccan defender said (via Reuters):

"We have made history, we have written our names in the history of this club. For a long time this club deserved it, we are very happy. We have created a great family."

"He (Luis Enrique) is the man who has changed everything at PSG. Since he came here, he has changed the way football is seen. He is a loyal man, he deserves it more than anyone else," he added.

Enrique took over the managerial mantle in Paris in 2023 after stepping down from the position with the Spanish national team. He had an incredible campaign in his debut season in the French capital, leading the Ligue 1 giants to a domestic treble. He fell short in Europe, as PSG exited the Champions League in the semifinals, losing to Borussia Dortmund.

However, he has taken the club to unprecedented heights in the 2024-25 campaign. PSG struggled in the UCL group phase, finishing in 15th position in the table. However, they found their groove since the turn of the year, breezing past every team they played against.

Prior to the UCL final, Enrique had won another domestic treble in the 2024-25 season and was just one win away in Munich from setting a new record at PSG. In a commanding display of football prowess, they put Inter to the sword, thereby winning the continental treble.

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph saw Luis Enrique join the elite list of managers who have won the competition with two sides. Also, he became only the second manager, after Pep Guardiola, to win a continental treble twice. Enrique won his first continental treble with Barcelona in the 2014-15 season.

Desire Doue on Luis Enrique after PSG’s UEFA Champions League triumph

Desire Doue echoed Hakimi’s sentiments on Luis Enrique after Les Parisiens steamrolled Inter to win their first UCL trophy. Doue starred on the night, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

After the match, the 19-year-old was at a loss for words for his own performance, but spoke highly of Enrique. He said (via Reuters):

“I have no words. That was just incredible for me, simply incredible. I have no words, sorry. He’s (Luis Enrique) been here for two years and he has made history for the club. Tactically and mentally, he is a really good coach, unbelievable, and as a human being too. It is a pleasure to work with him. I don’t know how we’ll celebrate but it’s going to be crazy.”

Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 win against Inter is the largest winning margin in a European Cup/UEFA Champions League final.

