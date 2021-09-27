"He deserves a chance" - Chelsea fans urge Thomas Tuchel to start 25-year-old star 

Chelsea fans online have urged manager Thomas Tuchel to start 25-year-old midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in their Champions League game against Juventus. Loftus-Cheek played a handy cameo in their home defeat to Manchester City.

Chelsea fans on Twitter voiced their opinion of playing Ruben Loftus-Cheek more often after an encouraging display in a disappointing game for the European champions.

Some of the tweets from Chelsea fans are as follows:

Ajay Franklin @CFCAjay_Frankin @Blue_Footy Would like to see RLC in the pivot against Juventus. He's been playing well and deserves a chance. Maybe we'll see what his real level is against Juventus. @Blue_Footy Would like to see RLC in the pivot against Juventus. He's been playing well and deserves a chance. Maybe we'll see what his real level is against Juventus.

Lewis Connolly ⭐⭐ @Lconnolly2020 @ChelseaFC The Only positive from yesterday for me was the substitute performance of RLC 🏆🏆💙 @ChelseaFC The Only positive from yesterday for me was the substitute performance of RLC 🏆🏆💙

Isaac Ace ⭐⭐ @Isaac00679067 @ChelseaFC He played well yesterday, great to see him back, lacked a bit of sharpness but still dangerous going forward. @ChelseaFC He played well yesterday, great to see him back, lacked a bit of sharpness but still dangerous going forward.

Sorin 🌻 @CFCLucilfer RLC has been really, really good in that 6 role Tuchel's been playing him in. I'd really love for him to start a match tbf RLC has been really, really good in that 6 role Tuchel's been playing him in. I'd really love for him to start a match tbf

gk @cartispov i need rlc to start in wednesday ngl he was solid against villa and city i need rlc to start in wednesday ngl he was solid against villa and city

CarefreeJB93 ⭐️⭐️ @CarefreeJb93 Someone tell me why RLC should not start against Juventus this Wednesday please? Feel like his size and strength would be useful against the likes of Locatelli and co Someone tell me why RLC should not start against Juventus this Wednesday please? Feel like his size and strength would be useful against the likes of Locatelli and co

Loftus Cheek could be the answer to our lack of output from midfield.

Tuchel playing him in a 6 is looking 👀



Tuchel playing him in a 6 is looking 👀 Loftus Cheek could be the answer to our lack of output from midfield.



Tuchel playing him in a 6 is looking 👀

MACD @MCDOFF @Atulegwu_ Saul is a waste of space , loftus cheek is much more better .’panick buying is not good @Atulegwu_ Saul is a waste of space , loftus cheek is much more better .’panick buying is not good

Chelsea had a reality check when they faced Manchester City at the weekend. Pep Guardiola's side completely dominated the game, created more chances and collected all three points at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea lacked an attacking threat against City with Romelu Lukaku being completely isolated up front. Despite the shortcomings, Ruben Loftus-Cheek impressed a number of Chelsea fans.

Thomas Tuchel was also pleased with the 25-year-old's cameo and spoke highly of his performance. In a post-match interview, Tuchel said:

“He’s a different type of player. He’s not a passer, he’s a dribbler, a runner who drives the ball. This could be helpful against City. He did very well, it was nice to see.”

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho facing fitness concerns, Ruben Loftus-Cheek might be given a rare start for Chelsea against Juventus in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel was not happy with Chelsea's performance against Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel said he was not happy with Chelsea's performance against Manchester City. He suggested that the Blues were not at their best in all areas of the game.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Tuchel reflected on the defeat and said:

"If you play at this level, we always look at performance, we never look at results. We want to have the results as a consequence of our performances. In the very toughest games you need to be at the very best level in all parts of the game, and we were clearly not."

Thomas Tuchel also suggested that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has shown him enough to deserve to feature in three of Chelsea's last four matches in all competitions:

"I was happy with Ruben, otherwise he could not have had the chance to come on. He played against Zenit and he played against Aston Villa, and now he played this 15 minutes. He could not be involved without deserving it."

Despite their defeat to Manchester City, Chelsea are still just one point behind league leaders Liverpool and are level with both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Following their Champions League game against Juventus, Chelsea will return to Premier League action. The Blues will face a struggling Southampton side at Stamford Bridge.

