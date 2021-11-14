“He deserves a chance, if he leaves we riot” - Manchester United fans fume as Donny van de Beek edges closer to January exit

Manchester United fans have expressed their fury after reports emerged about their star midfielder Donny van de Beek leaving the club in January.
United are going through a rough run of form, which has seen them drop out of the title race. United's midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay have copped up much criticism for their lack of control in the middle of the park.
Manchester United fans have been asking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give Donny van de Beek a chance, but that hasn't happened. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now stated that the 24-year-old midfielder could leave the club if he fails to get regular game time.
The news has infuriated Manchester United fans, with many blaming Solskjaer for killing a promising career. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions regarding the same:
According to Romano, Van de Beek still loves being at United, and gives is best in training. However, if the situation does not improve, the former Ajax star is willing to leave the club to secure regular game time.
Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek for a fee of around £35 million in the summer of 2020. Despite his reputation, the 24-year-old midfielder has found it difficult to get regular game time since his arrival.
According to Transfermarkt, Van de Beek has been given a mere 16 minutes of Premier League action so far this season. The only time the Dutchman has completed the full 90 minutes was during Manchester United's Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the brink
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently treading on thin ice after securing just one win in his last six league games. This barren run includes defeats against Aston Villa (away), Leicester City (away), Liverpool (home) and Manchester City (home).
Manchester United were considered one of the favourites for the Premier League title this season after they spent big to land Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. However, the Red Devils are languishing in sixth in the standings, nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.
Various managers have been touted as potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They include Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers, Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.
United's run of upcoming games is a challenging one. The Red Devils will play Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal following the international break.