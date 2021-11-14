“He deserves a chance, if he leaves we riot” - Manchester United fans fume as Donny van de Beek edges closer to January exit

Manchester United fans have expressed their fury after reports emerged about their star midfielder Donny van de Beek leaving the club in January.

United are going through a rough run of form, which has seen them drop out of the title race. United's midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay have copped up much criticism for their lack of control in the middle of the park.

Manchester United fans have been asking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give Donny van de Beek a chance, but that hasn't happened. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now stated that the 24-year-old midfielder could leave the club if he fails to get regular game time.

The news has infuriated Manchester United fans, with many blaming Solskjaer for killing a promising career. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions regarding the same:

Benjamin Kana @3DRS4CU9B24ISzV Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



📲 More: Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd - but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC 📲 More: youtu.be/2XQ2bnqvy2A Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd - but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC📲 More: youtu.be/2XQ2bnqvy2A Solskjaer should give van de beek a chance. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Solskjaer should give van de beek a chance. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

Jake Rimmer🇾🇪 @jake_utd utdreport @utdreport @FabrizioRomano] Fabrizio Romano: "As things stand now, in November, if the situation continues with Solskjær as manager, not trusting or playing Donny van de Beek, I expect Van de Beek to leave the club in January." #mulive Fabrizio Romano: "As things stand now, in November, if the situation continues with Solskjær as manager, not trusting or playing Donny van de Beek, I expect Van de Beek to leave the club in January." #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] If this happens we riot twitter.com/utdreport/stat… If this happens we riot twitter.com/utdreport/stat…

Adam Beebz @AddamBeeby @utdreport @FabrizioRomano Ole does my head in man, Donny is one of the best midfielders in the world @utdreport @FabrizioRomano Ole does my head in man, Donny is one of the best midfielders in the world

Ryan. 🔰 @Vintage_Utd @utdreport @FabrizioRomano It’s a big shame that Ole didn’t let him go on loan to Everton on deadline day & lied to him that he’d use him more. If VDB hands in a transfer request then I’d actually applaud him @utdreport @FabrizioRomano It’s a big shame that Ole didn’t let him go on loan to Everton on deadline day & lied to him that he’d use him more. If VDB hands in a transfer request then I’d actually applaud him

Jason Brookes @JasonBrookes8 @utdreport @FabrizioRomano For me it's simple. Give him a run of games between now and Jan, give him his chance to prove he's a United player. If he doesn't make a difference or perform, then allow him to leave. @utdreport @FabrizioRomano For me it's simple. Give him a run of games between now and Jan, give him his chance to prove he's a United player. If he doesn't make a difference or perform, then allow him to leave.

KSN @Kulz83 @utdreport @FabrizioRomano Ole won't Play him - Strange to Sign him in the First Place when he doesn't Play him - bizarre recruitment management that this club is becoming well accustomed to - Clubs a Shambles - many Players will find themselves better off away from it including donny & pogba #MUFC @utdreport @FabrizioRomano Ole won't Play him - Strange to Sign him in the First Place when he doesn't Play him - bizarre recruitment management that this club is becoming well accustomed to - Clubs a Shambles - many Players will find themselves better off away from it including donny & pogba #MUFC

Abass @oladitiabass @utdreport @FabrizioRomano Even if Olé plays him throughout November, Donny should leave in January for his own career, you can't placed your career on Olé trust @utdreport @FabrizioRomano Even if Olé plays him throughout November, Donny should leave in January for his own career, you can't placed your career on Olé trust

COS @boomhauer500 @DeadlineDayLive @FabrizioRomano What a waste, not even given a chance and in a midfield with Fred, Mctom, Matic and Pogba as competition he should be starting. @DeadlineDayLive @FabrizioRomano What a waste, not even given a chance and in a midfield with Fred, Mctom, Matic and Pogba as competition he should be starting.

Opuk_jakinda_ @jakinda001 @DeadlineDayLive @FabrizioRomano Its about time...let him go where he is needed Ole is just ruining his talent. @DeadlineDayLive @FabrizioRomano Its about time...let him go where he is needed Ole is just ruining his talent.

erc @ericog28 Ole has ruined Van De Beek and Martial. He is currently ruining Sancho and Greenwood. Ole has ruined Van De Beek and Martial. He is currently ruining Sancho and Greenwood.

GICA 🇮🇹 @gatzavida When will we begin a conversation on how Ole has treated Van de Beek, or does that only apply to Jose Mourinho? 🤷‍♂️ When will we begin a conversation on how Ole has treated Van de Beek, or does that only apply to Jose Mourinho? 🤷‍♂️

Dan Smith @Smithster666 @FabrizioRomano i still dont understand how hes not been given a chance in that midfield! its a joke how ole has no faith in him or sancho for that matter.... he wanted to sign them.. atleast give them a shot to prove they deserve to start games.. donny hasnt started 3 games in a row i think @FabrizioRomano i still dont understand how hes not been given a chance in that midfield! its a joke how ole has no faith in him or sancho for that matter.... he wanted to sign them.. atleast give them a shot to prove they deserve to start games.. donny hasnt started 3 games in a row i think

Justin @Whos_giggles @FabrizioRomano BEST MIDFIELDERS OUT ON THE TEAM, DAMN SHAME HE DOESN'T PLAY @FabrizioRomano BEST MIDFIELDERS OUT ON THE TEAM, DAMN SHAME HE DOESN'T PLAY https://t.co/Vg5pVaYr0F

tridad @sfhkqetu @FabrizioRomano Should have stayed at Ajax. Going to Man U was a major downgrade @FabrizioRomano Should have stayed at Ajax. Going to Man U was a major downgrade

bella @bellacfc @FabrizioRomano he could literally be starting for teams that are better than united @FabrizioRomano he could literally be starting for teams that are better than united

According to Romano, Van de Beek still loves being at United, and gives is best in training. However, if the situation does not improve, the former Ajax star is willing to leave the club to secure regular game time.

Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek for a fee of around £35 million in the summer of 2020. Despite his reputation, the 24-year-old midfielder has found it difficult to get regular game time since his arrival.

According to Transfermarkt, Van de Beek has been given a mere 16 minutes of Premier League action so far this season. The only time the Dutchman has completed the full 90 minutes was during Manchester United's Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the brink

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently treading on thin ice after securing just one win in his last six league games. This barren run includes defeats against Aston Villa (away), Leicester City (away), Liverpool (home) and Manchester City (home).

Manchester United were considered one of the favourites for the Premier League title this season after they spent big to land Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. However, the Red Devils are languishing in sixth in the standings, nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Various managers have been touted as potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They include Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers, Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Watford, Chelsea, Palace, Arsenal next in the league. 6 points absolute max from them imo. Would put us down to around 8th and 10 points off 4th I reckon. That's what the board are happy to walk in to? Watford, Chelsea, Palace, Arsenal next in the league. 6 points absolute max from them imo. Would put us down to around 8th and 10 points off 4th I reckon. That's what the board are happy to walk in to?

United's run of upcoming games is a challenging one. The Red Devils will play Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal following the international break.

Edited by Bhargav