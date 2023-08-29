"He deserves the credit" - Mauricio Pochettino praises Chelsea star's recent performances ahead of Carabao Cup fixture

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has lauded Raheem Sterling's performances this season, giving the forward credit for his upturn in form.

Sterling arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City for £47.5 million last summer but failed to make a big impact. He scored nine goals and provided four assists in 38 games across competitions.

This season, though, the England international has looked his natural self, dribbling past defenders and creating chances. He scored a brace and set up another goal in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Luton Town on August 25.

Ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup second-round clash against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday (August 29), Pochettino said about Sterling's performances (via Football.London):

"I am going to repeat: he deserves the credit. When he is going to work for the team, it's only if a player wants."

"What we are doing is creating a platform for all of the players to find their best, to feel comfortable. For questions we can find solutions for them and situations we cannot fix in the past, we are able to discuss."

He added:

"I think with a player like him, peforming how he is in the last games, to find the responsibility is inside of him and he deserves the credit."

Sterling came to Chelsea having registered 131 goals and 95 assists in 339 games across competitions for Manchester City. The Stamford Bridge faithful will hope to see the Englishman replicate that form this season.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling opens up on conversation with Mauricio Pochettino

For his performance in the west London side's 3-0 win over Luton Town on Friday, Raheem Sterling was named the Player of the Match.

Apart from his two goals, he had the most touches in the opposition box (13) and three shots on target. He created two chances and also completed two take-ons.

Sterling revealed to Chelsea's media that he had a good conversation with manager Mauricio Pochettino regarding his role. He explained that the Argentine wants him to drive at the opposition:

"I had a conversation with the gaffer earlier last week, and we have gone through the role, and I know exactly what he needs from me, and it is simple as that. I need to get on the back foot, drive at players which is when I am most affective."

The win against Luton was Chelsea's first of the season after a draw against Liverpool and defeat at West Ham United. After the clash against Wimbledon, they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on September 2.