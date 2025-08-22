“He deserves it” - Ousmane Dembele’s France teammate says Lamine Yamal should win 2025 Ballon d'Or

French defender Jules Kounde has said that his Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal deserves the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Notably, his compatriot Ousmane Dembele is also a prime candidate for the award this year.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or will take place on September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha are the top candidates for the award this year. They delivered excellent individual performances last season, helping their respective team win multiple trophies.

Amidst the ongoing debate, Jules Kounde was asked if his Barcelona teammate Yamal should win the coveted award this year. He answered (via Le10Sport):

“Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d’Or? You’re putting me in a tricky situation, but I think he deserves it. I have a very good relationship with him. He’s a team player, he works a lot for the team. He needs energy to attack, and I understand him perfectly.”

Lamine Yamal scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists in 55 games across competitions for Barcelona last season. He helped them win the LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España. They also reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final but lost against Inter Milan.

The 18-year-old also helped Spain reach the UEFA Nations League final, where they lost on penalties against Portugal.

Pundit names star who deserves Ballon d'Or 2025 over Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal

While most people are arguably debating between Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d'Or 2025, Raymond Domenech has backed Achraf Hakimi to win it. He believes the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender showed consistency throughout the season and deserves to win the coveted prize.

He said:

“Let’s spice things up a bit: Hakimi. Dembélé certainly deserves it, but he only woke up in January, with the match against City. Hakimi, on the other hand, had a solid season. And as a defender, he scored important goals in the Champions League quarter-final, semi-final, and final. That’s what Dembélé didn’t do."

Hakimi scored 11 goals and provided 16 assists in 55 games across competitions for PSG last season as a right-back. They won five trophies last season and also reached the FIFA Club World Cup final, losing against Chelsea. Ousmane Dembele, meanwhile, recorded 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 games across competitions.

The voting for the Ballon d'Or 2025 is set to end on August 25.

