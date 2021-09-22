“He deserves it” - Ruud Gullit tips Chelsea star for Ballon d'Or glory

Former AC Milan and Chelsea star Ruud Gullit believes Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante deserves to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of highly-tipped Italian midfielder Jorginho.

Speaking to the media at the Giacinto Facchetti Awards, Ruud Gullit was inevitably asked questions about the prospect of Jorginho winning the Ballon d'Or. However, the former Chelsea player believes the annual award should be given to someone like N'Golo Kante who does not contribute to goals but still plays a vital role in the team.

The 59-year-old Dutchman compared Kante's situation to that of Italy's great defender Franco Baresi. Ruud Gullit said:

“It’s a bit like Baresi, who didn’t win despite his level. Those who score attract more and more attention. It would be nice to see someone who attracts less attention for goals, like Kante, who deserves to win.”

Both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have played vital roles in Chelsea's recent Champions League success under Thomas Tuchel. However, Jorginho might have a distinct advantage in the race for the Ballon d'Or over his Chelsea teammate due to the fact he also won Euro 2020 with Italy.

Despite Chelsea's recent Champions League success, both Kante and Jorginho will have to be wary of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, who have also been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or this season.

Ruud Gullit himself won the Ballon d'Or in 1987 when he was playing for Serie A giants AC Milan. The Dutchman, along with compatriots Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten, were instrumental in AC Milan's success during the late 80s and early 90s.

Chelsea were Ruud Gullit's last club. The Dutchman played for the Blues from 1995 to 1998. Gullit guided Chelsea to the 1997 FA Cup triumph over Middlesbrough as player-manager.

Chelsea are still waiting for their first Ballon d'Or winner

Despite their illustrious recent history since the arrival of Roman Abramovich, no Chelsea player has won the Ballon d'Or. The closest a Chelsea player has come to lifting the 'Golden Ball' was when midfielder Frank Lampard finished runner-up to Ronaldinho back in 2005.

As things stand, only three English clubs have seen their players win the Ballon d'Or. These include Blackpool, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Blackpool saw their legend Stanley Matthews win the first ever Ballon d'Or back in 1956 while Liverpool had a winner in 2001 in the face of Michael Owen.

Manchester United have seen four of their players lift the Ballon d'Or. These include Dennis Law, Bobby Charlton, George Best and Cristiano Ronaldo.

