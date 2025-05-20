"He deserves to play the final" - Enzo Maresca names Chelsea star who is guaranteed to play in Europa Conference League final

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that he intends to have goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen start between the sticks in the UEFA Europa Conference League final. The Blues will face Spanish outfit Real Betis for the trophy in Wroclaw on May 28th, with the Italian tactician aiming to win his first piece of silverware with the club.

Denmark U-21 international Jorgensen is Chelsea's designated second-choice goalkeeper, having failed to displace Robert Sanchez as the starting goalkeeper. The 23-year-old Dane has started most of their cup games this season, including in the Conference League, as well.

Maresca spoke at his mandatory pre-match press conference about his plans for the game against Real Betis. He revealed that he intends for Jorgensen to start the game, having already played for most of the competition this season.

"Filip is going to play the final. He played all the competition. It's unfair that you arrive to the final and not play. Betis will be Filip plus 10 players. He deserves to play the final."

Filip Jorgensen has played just six games in the Premier League this season, having joined Chelsea from Villarreal last summer. The remainder of his appearances have come in cup competitions, with 13 of them coming in the Conference League.

Sanchez has played just once in the Conference League this season, as the competition has been almost exclusively reserved for Jorgensen. The former Villarreal man is the only player who is sure to start the final in Poland, where he will hope to help his side break their trophy drought.

Chelsea coach provides update on injured duo ahead of Conference League final

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has provided an update on injured forwards Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu heading into the final week of the season. The Blues will face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday before the Conference League final against Real Betis next Wednesday.

"At the moment, Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku start to take part [in training]. But they are still not both 100%."

The former Leicester City boss has revealed that both Nkunku and Guiu are back in full training but are not yet fully fit. The pair may take part in the game at City Ground on Sunday, as well as the Conference League final.

Marc Guiu has been out injured since February, having impressed in the first half of the season with six goals in 11 appearances. Christopher Nkunku, as well, has spent about two weeks on the sidelines and is set to return to action before the end of the season.

