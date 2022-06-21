“He didn’t even look at me” – Germany international’s comments on being ‘completely ashamed’ by Cristiano Ronaldo resurface

Germany international Robin Gosens' comments about Cristiano Ronaldo snubbing a shirt swap have resurfaced. The Portuguese star was at Juventus when the incident took place while the Inter Milan star was at his old club, Atalanta.

Gosens wanted to swap shirts with Ronaldo after his side faced Juventus in Serie A but the former Real Madrid star refused. He was not happy with the result of the match, which was set to see the Old Lady finish behind Atalanta.

While Gosens did not mention the exact match, the timeline suggests it took place in the 2020-21 season. The home side won the game 1-0, with Ruslan Malinovskyi scoring the winner in the 87th minute of the game.

In his biography, Gosens recalled the incident after the match and wrote:

"After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfill my dream of having Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey. After the final whistle, I went to him, having not even gone public to celebrate... but Ronaldo did not accept. I asked: 'Cristiano, can I have your shirt?' He didn't even look at me, he just said: 'No!'"

"I was completely blushed and ashamed, I went away and felt small. You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That's what I felt and tried to hide it."

Robin Gosens gets Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt as a gift

Robin Gosens' Atalanta teammate Hans Hateboer surprised the German international with a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey. The Dutchman was poking fun at his teammate after he found out about the snub from the Portuguese star.

Gosens moved from Atalanta to Inter earlier this year in the January transfer window. He joined on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for a reported €25 million. Gosens had played over 150 matches for La Dea, scoring 29 goals and assisting 20 others.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he moved to Manchester United last summer and finished the 2021-22 season as the club's top scorer. However, the Portuguese could not help the Red Devils end their trophy drought.

