“He was different class” – Ray Parlour lavishes praise on 2 Arsenal players after 2-2 draw with Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has heaped praise on Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale after their performances against Liverpool on Sunday (April 9). He claimed that the Gunners need to see the draw as a point gained, as Anfield is a tough place to play at.

Mikel Arteta's side blew a 2-0 lead and drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday. The Gunners are now just six points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race, with City having a game in hand.

Speaking on Premier League productions, Parlour claimed that Martinelli has been a joy to watch and made the most of Trent Alexander-Arnold's weakness. He said:

"He was different class. I did think that would be an area Arsenal could get some joy. We know Trent can be vulnerable and Martinelli took advantage of that. He picked out Jesus brilliantly for the second goal. Martinelli is a livewire, we all know that."

Martinelli scored a goal and provided an assist against Liverpool.

Speaking about the game and the form of both teams coming into the clash, Parlour said:

"I could sense that the lads were really disappointed by the end of the game. No doubts about that, being in that position and letting it slip was a little disappointing. But I think looking back on it this week, it was a good point."

He added:

"I know Liverpool haven't been great this season, they got turned over by Real Madrid but they've been excellent at home, they always are: they've beaten Manchester City and Manchester United at home, they've had some big results at Anfield."

Parlour went on to praise Ramsdale while talking to Four Four Two and said:

"When Arsenal look back at it, the scenario of it and how it went, they will be disappointed I'm sure but at the end of the day, they got a point out of the game and they could have lost it. When they look back at the last 10, 15 minutes, Aaron Ramsdale made some unbelievable saves to keep them in the game. He was superb today, absolutely brilliant. You need a good goalkeeper if you're going to win the league."

Ramsdale made some brilliant saves, especially in the end, to rescue Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal still have destiny in their own hands

Arsenal face Manchester City away later this season and will need to ensure that they get at least a point from the match to keep the lead in the title race.

Should Arteta's side lose the match against Pep Guardiola, they will be unable to get their hands on the title if both sides win all their remaining games. The Cityzens are ahead on goal difference and could seal another title with a dramatic last-day twist.

Poll : 0 votes