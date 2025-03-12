"He is a disaster" - Paul Parker slams Manchester United star as one of the 'worst signings' in the history of football

Paul Parker has labeled Manchester United's move for Mason Mount as one of the "worst signings" in the history of football. He believes that the Englishman was not good enough at Chelsea and has been a disaster at Old Trafford.

Speaking to SpilXperten, Parker was furious at his former club's decision to sign Mount from Chelsea as the midfielder has not been fit for the majority of the time since moving to Manchester United. He believes the sale did the Blues a lot of good as they managed to get better players to replace the Englishman. He said:

"Mason Mount is one of the worst signings ever. Like, in the history of football. It is literally a catastrophe. He is a disaster and he was that in Chelsea as well, so I can't get my head around why Man United decided to bring him in. I have always said that I don't know what his best position is. I don't know what he is good at, and even worse I don't think he knows either. Of course, it is a shame for him that he is always injured, but… Is he really injured? I don't know, but it seems like he very easily get in a shape where he can't or doesn't want to play football."

"I am sure he is a good lad. 100%, but he doesn't have the level to play for Man United, and he is not the only one, I am well aware of that. He might not even be the biggest problem, but he is just not helping the team and that is regardless of whether he is playing or not. I hope the club and him can find a solution because that would be the best for everyone. Chelsea are ecstatic that they managed to get rid of him. They helped him financially, but more than that they got so many players who are not just one level but levels above him."

Mason Mount joined Manchester United in 2023 and has missed 49 matches with injuries. He has played just 32 games for the Red Devils and has scored just once for them – in a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Mason Mount back in Manchester United training

Mason Mount returned to Manchester United this week and is close to returning to the pitch. The Red Devils take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday but the midfielder is not expected to make the squad.

Ruben Amorim has revealed that the former Chelsea man is doing well in training, but the Europa League match has come too quickly for him. He believes that the midfielder could return for the Leicester City clash, along with Harry Maguire.

Manchester United need all the players fit quickly as they sit 14th in the Premier League table with 10 games to go this season. They have managed to collect just 33 points despite Amorim taking over from Erik ten Hag in November.

