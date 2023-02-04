“He doesn’t even wanna be here” – Chelsea fans feel 29-year-old starting against Fulham is not good idea as Blues’ line-up revealed

Chelsea fans on Twitter were not happy with Graham Potter's decision to name Hakim Ziyech in the team's starting lineup to face Fulham. The Moroccan looked destined to leave the club on the deadline day of the January transfer window and join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on loan. The move, however, didn't materialize after the Blues sent the wrong documents three times.

While PSG appealed to LFP to let them register the player as the delay was not their fault, the Parisian club's plea was turned down.

Ziyech remained a part of Potter's team and now, he has been named in the first XI to face the Cottagers.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal for the Blues. Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile and Marc Cucurella consist of the back four.

Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount will partner newly-signed Enzo Fernandez in midfield. Ziyech will play alongside Kai Havertz and Mykhaylo Mudryk in the attack.

Fans, however, feel Noni Madueke, who was brought in from PSV Eindhoven last month, should have started ahead of Ziyech. A few pointed out that the former Ajax star doesn't even want to be at the club.

Ziyech has made 15 appearances for the Blues this season, six of them as starters in the playing XI. He has provided an assist and is yet to open his scoring account.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Chelsea fans after the team's starting lineup against Fulham was announced:

Ann @CFC_Ann @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Don't think starting ziyech is a good idea imo, man looks pissed @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Don't think starting ziyech is a good idea imo, man looks pissed

PSG boss Christophe Galtier slammed Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech's move not materializing

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

PSG were understandably agitated with Chelsea for their role in the failed transfer of Hakim Ziyech. Christophe Galtier reacted to the saga as he told the media (via GOAL):

“For various reasons, we could not make it work with the player we targeted. I have quality players, the young people will have their chance to play in this second part of the season. Obviously, in a busy schedule, you have to be careful with injuries and fatigue.”

He further added that the fault was not on the Parisian club's part. Galtier said:

"We could not do it. I believe that the responsibility does not lie with our club. That’s how it is, that’s life, we look ahead.”

