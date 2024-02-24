"He doesn’t fit them" - Danny Murphy tells Liverpool to avoid 50-year-old manager as they hunt for Jurgen Klopp replacement

Former Liverpool midfielder turned television pundit Danny Murphy has urged the Merseyside club to not consider Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Murphy has claimed that Tuchel is too divisive a figure to become Klopp's successor at Anfield.

Murphy has also claimed that it is quite natural for Bayern Munich to part ways with the former Chelsea manager at the end of the season. The former England international believes that Tuchel was lucky to secure the Bundesliga title last season, thanks to Borussia Dortmund faltering on the final day of the season.

Murphy told talkSPORT, as quoted by Football 365:

“No. He doesn’t fit them, He’s too divisive. He’s not a Liverpool manager. Not for me. It’s not a surprise to me. Let’s be honest, Bayern Munich should have lost the title to Borussia Dortmund last season - they ended up winning it on the final day. So things haven’t been great there for a while.”

A manager merry-go-round seems to be on the cards this summer, with several managers set to step down from their respective positions at the end of the season. While Klopp is set to leave Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also parting ways with Thomas Tuchel and Xavi Hernandez respectively.

Plenty of names have been linked with the soon-to-be vacant Liverpool hot seat, and it is Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso who is leading the race. However, Bayern Munich are also reportedly considering appointing the Spaniard as Tuchel's replacement.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up on why his side are determined to win the EFL Cup by beating Chelsea in the final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his imminent departure has nothing to do with the Reds' motivation to win the EFL Cup. The Merseyside giants will be eyeing the trophy for a record 10th time when they take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, February 25.

Klopp also claimed that the Reds will keep fighting for every piece of silverware even after he leaves the club in the summer. He said, as quoted by DaveOCKOP:

“I want to win on Sunday but not for me or my trophy cabinet. It is for the boys, for the club, for the people. That is much more important and everything will go on. What we are doing at the moment is writing a wonderful book, I would say. We wrote and we are still writing a wonderful book and when I leave, we close that book, put it on the shelf and then someone else will write a wonderful book. That is the idea. I will not leave anything inside. I will give absolutely everything until the last second."

Under Klopp's reign, Liverpool have won every single trophy in England and Europe, including the EFL Cup in 2021-22, when they beat Chelsea in the final on penalties. The Reds are fighting for all trophies this season and are leading the Premier League table at the moment.