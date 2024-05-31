“He doesn’t just buy to fit his plan, he makes them better” - Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham changes his choice to replace Ten Hag

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham recently named Mauricio Pochettino the perfect potential Erik ten Hag replacement. The Englishman had previously picked Roberto de Zerbi for the role.

Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford has been under speculation for a long time now. The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League this season, marking their lowest-ever finish. However, they beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Sheringham had previously named Roberto de Zerbi as a potential replacement for Ten Hag if he leaves, saying (via Metro):

"It’s a tough one. I still like Roberto De Zerbi. I think he has done well at Brighton again this season under difficult circumstances."

However, he now believes United should bring in Mauricio Pochettino, who recently parted ways with Chelsea. He told Genting Casino (via Metro):

"Out of all the candidates to replace Erik ten Hag, I think Mauricio Pochettino stands out, I think he has all the credentials to manage Manchester United. I think he’s been around the block and is a good age, I like the way he gets his teams playing football and I think he would be perfect for United if Ten Hag is to leave the club.

Sheringham touched upon Pochettino's impressive stint at Tottenham Hotspur and his playing style:

"I think he was phenomenal at Tottenham and he makes players better when they are coached under him, he doesn’t just buy to fit his plan, he makes them better."

He added:

"In the system that he plays, his teams have the ball most of the time, it’s not all about chasing after it. He takes the game to the opposition and that’s exactly how Manchester United want to play. He may have had his eye on the job for a while, but every manger in the world would take the United job.

"It’s a huge job, a huge football club and I think that if they are looking for a new manager then Pochettino would be the man."

Pochettino has been previously linked with a move to Manchester United as well and could finally get the job this summer.

Manchester United linked with multiple managers as Erik ten Hag's future still in balance

Manchester United have been heavily criticised for their performances in the 2023-24 season. They have lacked any recognizable style of play and often conceded multiple chances against almost every opponent. They finished in their lowest-ever position and appeared likely to sack Erik ten Hag.

However, the FA Cup final win over Manchester City could have turned things around in the Dutchman's favor. The Red Devils have still been linked with multiple potential replacements. One of their reported targets Kieran McKenna has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town.

De Zerbi left Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the 2023-24 season just like Pochettino left Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel, who left Bayern Munich, is also without a job and has been linked with Manchester United. As per Spanish outlet AS, the Red Devils are also monitoring Xavi Hernandez, who parted ways with Barcelona this summer.