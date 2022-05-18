"He doesn’t run away" - Daley Blind backing Erik ten Hag to become a success at Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Daley Blind has backed Erik ten Hag to perform well as manager of the Red Devils. The Dutch defender has admitted that it is a tough job while displaying faith in his former Ajax boss, who has terminated his contract with the Dutch club six weeks early to prepare for the United job, Express report.

In an interview with Bij Andy in de Auto (via Ajax Showtime), he said:

"He's really top notch. It's not an easy job, of course, but he doesn't run away from it either. He takes up the challenge. I have faith in it. He must have the board behind him, just like Overmars and Edwin (Van der Sar) were always behind him. Whatever happened."

Blind is the only player to have played for Manchester United and also under the management of Ten Hag. He spent four seasons at United before joining De Godenzonen in 2018. He won three Eredivisie titles under the Dutchman.

Ten Hag is set to take over the reigns at Old Trafford from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

With just one match remaining in the Premier League season, the Red Devils are sixth in the table, two points above seventh-placed West Ham United. They face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their last game on May 22.

If the Manchester-based giants fail to win and West Ham emerge victorious from their game against Brighton & Hove Albion, the Rangnick-managed side will finish seventh, qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Manchester United incoming manager Erik ten Hag urged to sign Chelsea star

Former Ajax striker Marco van Basten recently urged Erik ten Hag to sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech this summer.

The Moroccan has made just 12 starts in the Premier League season, becoming more of a bench player. He has already played under Ten Hag, and was a key part of the Ajax side that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018.

Van Basten believes he'll be a good signing for the Dutch manager at Manchester United. He said on Ziggo Sport’s show ‘Rondo’ (via Metro):

"What comes to my mind now is that I think Ziyech who already plays in England could be a very good footballer at Manchester United for Erik."

Ziyech has scored 14 goals and made 10 assists in 81 appearances across competitions for Chelsea since joining them in 2020 from Ajax.

