"He doesn’t walk into Arsenal’s front-three" - Chelsea star told there's 'no way' he gets into Gunners team amid transfer links

Former England international Darren Bent believes Raheem Sterling will not make it into Arsenal's starting XI if he moves from Chelsea to the Gunners. Bent believes Sterling should opt to join Newcastle United or Tottenham if he wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

Reports last month suggested that Arsenal would be interested in signing Sterling if he wanted to leave Chelsea in the summer. However, recent reports claim the Englishman is happy at Stamford Bridge and committed to Graham Potter's side.

Speaking on TalkSPORT regarding the possible move to Arsenal, Bent was adamant that Sterling would not improve Arsenal's starting XI. He said:

"How does he walk into a side who are top of the Premier League? All the front-three are playing well. Martinelli is Arsenal's joint-top goalscorer. Looking at Raheem Sterling's form this season, he doesn't walk into Arsenal's front-three, no way. Arsenal's front-three are flying. We're not talking about a peak Sterling here."

He continued:

"Arsenal's forwards are flying. Sterling doesn't make Arsenal stronger right now, Arsenal's current front-three are playing better than Sterling. Martinelli and Saka are playing really well, better than Sterling. So why would you change that?"

Bent believes Sterling should join Newcastle United or Tottenham and said:

"The problem is, where would he go? He can't go back to Man City, he wouldn't go back to Liverpool, Man United wouldn't take him. I think Newcastle and Spurs are the two you would look at maybe."

Arsenal target told to stay at Chelsea

Former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna has urged Raheem Sterling to stay at Chelsea and not make a hasty decision. He believes the club are currently in transition and will find a way to use the forward soon.

He told Premier League Odds:

"Raheem Sterling should not leave Chelsèa, he needs to fight for his position. Where else would he go? There are not many better teams than Chelsea, they're obviously transitioning and rebuilding now, I trust Sterling to find his way there. I'm not worried about the signings of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix not allowing Sterling to get game time because he's a special player."

Sterling joined the Blues from Manchester City last summer, but has scored just four goals and provided two assists in 18 Premier League matches.

