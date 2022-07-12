“He doesn’t want to be at Manchester United” - Simon Jordan suggests Ten Hag can’t wait to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be desperate to sell Cristiano Ronaldo despite claiming he's not for sale.

The Red Devils boss was given his first major headache in the Old Trafford hot seat with the Portuguese forward reportedly making a transfer request. Speculation has since taken hold over the United star's future with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli among the reported potential suitors.

However, Ten Hag is adamant that the five time Ballon d'Or winner will not be leaving the club this summer.

The Dutch coach told reporters whilst away with the Red Devils on their pre-season tour (via Express):

"I have read [that Ronaldo wants to leave], but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

However, Jordan believes Ten Hag is just papering over the cracks and deep down he does want the 37-year-old forward to depart, telling talkSPORT:

"I can imagine Ten Hag can’t wait to get Ronaldo out the bleedin’ door, but he’s towing the party line for the positioning of how that exit happens. These guys will say certain things to ensure there’s a particular perspective put on it, so they can control as much of the process as they can."

The Portugal captain hasn't joined Manchester United for their pre-season tour of East Asia and Australia, citing family reasons.

Jordan doesn't believe this either, adding:

“It is nonsense that he has not gone on his tour for personal reasons. He hasn’t gone because he doesn’t want to be at Manchester United any more. Ten Hag won’t want it, he doesn’t need a revolution with a reluctant participant, especially one who will occupy far too many headlines he doesn’t need."

He added:

"He needs to build a football club and he needs everyone to pull together, not to deal and cater with one individual who is coming to the end of his career and may score X amount of goals, but takes away something from the ability to compete at the top of the division because of the way you have to play with Ronaldo in your team. Out, out, out, out, out.”

Manchester United to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to stay

Manchester United are trying to persuade their talisman

Despite Simon Jordan's opinion on Manchester United's position over him, the Red Devils seem to be trying to persuade their star man to stay.

United CEO Richard Arnold's attempts to reportedly persuade the legendary forward to remain at the club. They are said to have impressed the player's camp as well.

It could be a sign that Erik ten Hag does indeed want Ronaldo in his side come next season. The lack of centre-forward options in the market doesn't help with the Portuguese being the only recognised centre-forward currently at the club.

Football Daily @footballdaily Erik 🗣 "Of course."



🗣 "What do you feel he can bring?"



Erik 🗣 "Goals."



Erik ten Hag keeps it simple when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo fits into his Manchester United project Erik 🗣 "Of course."🗣 "What do you feel he can bring?"Erik 🗣 "Goals."Erik ten Hag keeps it simple when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo fits into his Manchester United project https://t.co/NTakspj85c

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far