Richard Arnold ‘understood to have impressed’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp and making headway in convincing superstar to withdraw Manchester United transfer request: Reports

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold's attempts to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to withdraw his transfer request have reportedly impressed the player's camp, as per The Times.

Ronaldo rocked Old Trafford when he asked the club to consider potential offers made for him this summer.

The legendary forward was seemingly concerned with United's lack of ambition and the fact that he would not be playing in the Champions League next season.

However, the veteran striker appears to have been impressed by Richard Arnold's attempts to persuade the 37-year-old to reconsider his position.

The report from the Times states:

"Richard Arnold is working to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to withdraw his request to leave the club and is making headway. Arnold is understood to have impressed Ronaldo’s camp by the manner in which he has handled his wish to leave."

Duncan Castles @DuncanCastles

thetimes.co.uk/article/erik-t… Manchester United making headway in attempt to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at Old Trafford. Manchester United making headway in attempt to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at Old Trafford. thetimes.co.uk/article/erik-t… https://t.co/pTm300EVTV

It will come as a huge boost to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Asked about Ronaldo's situation during a presser whilst in Thailand for the club's pre-season tour, he said:

"Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

Could Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo be reconsidering his transfer request following a lack of interest from other clubs?

There have been no bids for Cristiano Ronaldo

Ever since reports emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United, he has been linked with a number of teams.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Real Madrid have all been touted as potential suitors for the Portuguese star.

However, none of the teams have shown a concrete interest in the forward that has gone further than speculation.

Chelsea were the ones that were perhaps positioned as favorites to lure the former Juventus star away from Old Trafford.

But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly doesn't think it makes sense to sign the veteran striker (per Ben Jacobs).

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Love this reply from Thomas Tuchel when asked if Chelsea have signed Cristiano Ronaldo. Love this reply from Thomas Tuchel when asked if Chelsea have signed Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/G201anrEXC

Ronaldo impressed for Manchester United last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances.

If he does stay at United, he will be playing in the Europa League, a competition the superstar has never participated in before. Ronaldo has one year left on his current deal with the Red Devils.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far