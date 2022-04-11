"He eats up the ground" - Jamie Redknapp says Kevin de Bruyne is a 'phenomenon' and compares him to Liverpool legend

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian has at times been referred to as the most 'complete midfielder' of this generation and there are hardly any arguments against that case.

His masterclass was yet again on display as the Reds visited the Etihad Stadium with the hopes of toppling Pep Guardiola's team from the top of the Premier League table. After a high-octane, end-to-end footballing action of 90 minutes, the points were evenly shared. Liverpool continue to chase the Champions with one point separating them.

While writing the column for the Daily Mail, Redknapp singled out De Bruyne for his superb performance. He said:

"If you asked me to pick my favourite player who graced that pitch yesterday, of all the talents on show, it would have to be Kevin De Bruyne. He’s a phenomenon who’s got so many different assets to his game but it’s the way he’s able to get away from chasing players."

The former Tottenham midfielder says he is reminded of Reds legend Steven Gerrard when he watches the Belgian glide through the pitch and suggests it's a skill that very few possess.

"He eats up the ground. Steven Gerrard had that same pace — the extra yard only a few midfielders possess," he added.

De Bruyne played some superb passes behind the Liverpool backline to release the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez in the game yesterday.

Sterling made the most of a through-ball played by the Belgian to find the back of the net, but the goal was correctly ruled offside and restored the scoreline back to 2-2.

⁹  @JesusRoIe What a pass from Kevin de Bruyne. Football is not fair What a pass from Kevin de Bruyne. Football is not fair https://t.co/ty7o3tWD2F

In the dying embers of the game, the 30-year old played Mahrez through on goal with a well-weighted pass from left to right, but the Algerian could not find the back of the net. Redknapp pointed that out in his column as well.

"Riyad Mahrez might have won it at the very end for City, and he probably should have. But it’s no surprise it was De Bruyne who created that chance. He is the only player in the country who could make that run and pass."

The Manchester City attacking midfielder has made 36 appearances so far in all competitions and has 14 goals and eight assists to his name. This is the first time he could finish the season with more goals than assists in his career.

Liverpool fight back twice to stay tight in the Premier League title-race

Over the course of 90 minutes, it could be argued that Manchester City edged Jurgen Klopp's side in most departments, albeit by a small margin. However, the response that the visitors gave every time they were behind was commendable and not something that many teams could produce against Pep Guardiola's side.

Diogo Jota continued his good form as he scored the first equalizer for Liverpool after Kevin De Bruyne's deflected shot had given the home side an early lead. The Reds looked a little wayward in their defending and City capitalized on the same as they restored their lead via Gabriel Jesus before the half-time whistle.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pep Guardiola says he's not friends with Jurgen Klopp ... but there's nothing but respect between the two 🤝 Pep Guardiola says he's not friends with Jurgen Klopp ... but there's nothing but respect between the two 🤝 https://t.co/JcDhZR9H5P

It was in the second half that Liverpool turned up the heat as they came all guns blazing and scored just under a minute after kick-off. Mo Salah picked Sadio Mane with a defense-piericing through ball and he finished with great poise.

Better chances then fell Manchester City's way but the Reds defended well and had Allison to thank on many occasions as the draw ended 2-2. City still lead with 74 points but Liverpool are staying tight with their tally of 73.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava