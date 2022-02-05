“He has encountered a communication barrier” – Lewandowski offers interesting take on Lionel Messi’s ‘overwhelming’ PSG experience

Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski has offered his thoughts on Lionel Messi's underwhelming stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) so far.

Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona before joining the Parisians on a free transfer last summer. The Argentina international's move from Catalonia to Paris was one that excited football fans.

However, the 34-year-old has struggled to find his footing in Ligue 1, with niggling fitness issues not helping his cause. He has scored and assisted six goals apiece in 18 appearances across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side so far. However, that includes only one strike in 12 games in the league.

Talking about Messi's struggles, Lewandowski said that his move to PSG has been an overwhelming experience for the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner. The Poland international suggested that Messi could be struggling due to a language barrier. He told Polish outlet Pilka Nozna (via Le 10 Sport) in this regard:

“For (Lionel) Messi, changing clubs was certainly a much more overwhelming experience. He has never played in a country other than Spain; he has never spoken another language. He has encountered a communication barrier."

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) has already changed clubs and leagues several times. The age at which you change teams is not important; it is the circumstances that are decisive.”

While Lewandowski has provided an interesting take on Messi's PSG move, he himself could soon be on the move. The 33-year-old has his contract with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich coming to an end in the summer of 2023.

The centre-forward arrived in the Bundesliga when he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2010. He has been plying his trade in the country for over a decade now. The Bayern Munich hitman could follow in the footsteps of the Argentinean and move to a new league if he does not extend his deal with the Bavarians.

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG so far?

The former Barcelona superstar put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants last summer. While his contract with the Parisians expires in 2023, there is an option to extend the deal by another year.

However, the forward's first few months at PSG have been marred by injuries and fitness issues. The Argentina international has been restricted to just 12 Ligue 1 appearances.

Almost seven months into his two-year contract with PSG, Messi is yet to find his footing in France. However, he has scored five times in as many games in the Champions League.

With PSG due to meet Real Madrid in the Round of 16 on 15 February, Messi has an opportunity to endear himself to the Parisians faithful.

