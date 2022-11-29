"He didn't even give it the full Siuuuu" - Pundit says Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo did not touch the ball in their first goal against Uruguay 

Former Venezuelan international Alejandro Moreno is convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo didn't touch the ball for Portugal's first goal as he didn't do his full 'Siuu' celebration. The Selecao ran out 2-0 victors over Uruguay on Monday (28 November) with Bruno Fernandes netting a brace to confirm their place in the round of 16.

There was a huge debate over the scorer of the first goal, with Ronaldo originally claiming it for apparently getting a slight touch with his head. Replays showed there may not have been any contact, and that the ball flew in directly from Fernandes' cross, with FIFA later awarding him the goal instead.

The moment triggered an avalanche of debate online, with both players receiving backing from numerous fans, while Ronaldo also came under criticism for claiming the goal.

Moreno, now a pundit and television commentator, has come up with an interesting theory to argue that it wasn't the 37-year-old ace's goal after all. Speaking to ESPN, he said:

"You know how he knows he hasn't touched it? Because he didn't even give it the full 'Siuuuuuuuuu'"

Moreno was referring to Ronaldo's iconic celebration, which the star didn't break into after scoring last night, instead running straight to embrace Fernandes.

The goal was initially awarded to the former Real Madrid ace. However, it was later given to Fernandes, who later added to his tally from the spot in the 93rd minute to bury Uruguay.

With Ronaldo already off the pitch by then, the Manchester United star stood over the dead ball and sent Simon Rochet the wrong way with a cool finish towards the left.

Portugal qualified for the knockout stages with six points in two games. They will be looking to finish the round with a 100% win record in their final match against South Korea.

Portugal looking to win group and avoid Brazil

A draw would be enough in their next game against South Korea on 2 December for Portugal to win Group H, which would then set up a match with the runners-up of Group G in the Round of 16.

Right now, that's Switzerland in what seems like a winnable fixture for Fernando Santos' men.

The runners-up of Group H are most likely to face the mighty Brazil, who are the favorites to win their group after winning both their matches so far.

