“He doesn't even take off his underwear to take a shower” - When ex-Chelsea star tried to wind up N’Golo Kante

Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante became teammates at Chelsea when the Frenchman joined the club from Leicester City in 2016. They played together until Costa returned to Atletico Madrid in January 2018.

The striker recently revealed how he used to wind up Kante during their time together at the club. Personality-wise, the two players were polar opposites. Kante is a shy person while Costa is outspoken and loud. Speaking about his time with Kante, Costa said (via Daily Mail):

"At Chelsea, I would try to hug Kante joking. He's really shy. I would go all naked in the bath and be like: 'Kante, give me a hug!' and he would be all, 'No. no, Diego.'"

He added:

"He doesn't even take off his underwear to take a shower."

Needless to say, it was quite a revelation from Costa, who is a personality in his own right.

N'Golo Kante's Chelsea future in doubt

Since joining Chelsea from Leicester City, N'Golo Kante has been a solid presence for the club at the heart of the midfield. He established himself as one of the best players in his position.

Kante has so far made 269 appearances for the West Londoners during his career. However, the Frenchman had an injury-plagued campaign in 2022-23 and made only nine appearances across competitions.

His contract runs out in the summer and Kante is yet to pen an extension. The 32-year-old has also emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. 'The Tigers' won the Saudi Pro League this season.

They are on the verge of signing Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Kante could also be heading to the Middle Eastern club, according to Rudy Galetti. However, nothing is concrete yet about the player's future. Fans will keep a keen eye on what's next for N'Golo Kante.

