"He has everything" – Glen Hoddle backs 21-year-old Premier League star to become best player in the world

Former Chelsea midfielder Glenn Hoddle expressed his admiration for Premier League star Phil Foden. He revealed how the Manchester City playmaker will cement himself as the best player in the world in the next three years. Here's what Hoddle said:

"I think Declan Rice is the best player in the Premier League, he’s going to get better and better. For me, I think Phil Foden in three years' time will be the best player in the world. He has got everything. I saw him when he was 17 when they won the Youth World Cup and he was head and shoulders above anyone on the pitch and that was against the South Americans."

Hoddle further added:

“I said at the time he looked more South American. He knows how to penetrate the six-yard box, can score goals from inside and out.”

Declan Rice has quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He played a crucial role in the Hammers' recent 4-2 mauling of Liverpool.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🌍 “But for me, Phil Foden could be the best player in the world. He has everything!”



🧠 “He scores goals, knows how to penetrate the box and is intelligent!”



Glenn Hoddle believes Phil Foden could be the best player in the world! 👀 🗣 “Rice is the best player in the #PL .”🌍 “But for me, Phil Foden could be the best player in the world. He has everything!”🧠 “He scores goals, knows how to penetrate the box and is intelligent!”Glenn Hoddle believes Phil Foden could be the best player in the world! 👀 🗣 “Rice is the best player in the #PL.”🌍 “But for me, Phil Foden could be the best player in the world. He has everything!”🧠 “He scores goals, knows how to penetrate the box and is intelligent!”Glenn Hoddle believes Phil Foden could be the best player in the world! 👀 https://t.co/QKeS8lsCM7

Several European clubs, including Manchester United, have been tailing the midfielder for a while now. Despite being unable to sign the Englishman in the summer, The Red Devils have dubbed Rice their primary target.

Rice tops the list for passing accuracy and successful passes and has more blocks and interceptions than any other player in the Premier League right now. This has really helped David Moyes' side, who currently sit in third position and have lost just two games so far.

Will Manchester City's Phil Foden become the best player in the Premier League?

Phil Foden has taken the Premier League by storm and has established himself as a pivotal part of Pep Guardiola's playing 11. He has featured in 76 Premier League games and has netted 18 goals and registered nine assists.

Foden bagged the 'Young Player of the Season' award last year and played a crucial role in helping Manchester City win three Premier League titles in the last five years.

Foden scored a brace against Brighton in Manchester City's 4-1 win this season. He also laid the foundation for the fourth goal which was scored by Riyad Mahrez. Furthermore, the English playmaker scored a scrumptious screamer against bitter rivals Liverpool in a 2-2 draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester City return to Premier League action on November 21 when they take on Everton.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar