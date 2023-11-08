"He has everything you need" - Jurgen Klopp heaps praises on Liverpool youngster ahead of Toulouse clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given a glowing verdict of starlet Jarell Quansah ahead of his side's Europa League clash with Toulouse on Thursday (November 9).

Quansah has broken into the Merseysiders' first team, putting in impressive performances. He's made seven appearances across competitions, helping the Reds keep two clean sheets and providing one assist.

The 20-year-old could make his second start for Liverpool this season tomorrow at Stadium de Toulouse. Klopp has spoken highly of the qualities the English youngster possesses (via The Anfield Talk):

“He showed from the first day of pre season how good of a player he is, and how good he will be. It’s great to have a boy from our own academy with that potential. It’s really promising. Very good on the ball, aggressive, he has everything you need.”

Quansah rose through the youth ranks at Anfield before making his senior debut in a 2-1 win against Newcastle United in August. He's earned rave reviews for his blend of speed and strength at the back for Klopp's side.

The one-cap England U21 international could be pushing for a consistent starting berth in Klopp's starting lineup. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, 32, and Joel Matip, 32, may be looking over their shoulders.

Harvey Elliot heaps praise on Liverpool manager Klopp by insisting he's the best coach in the world

Harvey Elliott proclaimed Jurgen Klopp as the world's best coach.

Harvey Elliott has enjoyed a fine season under Klopp's watch, bagging one assist in 14 games across competitions. The German coach signed the English youngster from Fulham in 2021 for an initial £1.5 million fee.

The 20-year-old reckons he's playing under the best tactician in world football. He spoke highly of the former Borussia Dortmund manager's man management (via TBRFootball):

"Whenever he’d see me around the building he’d put his arm around me and tell me everything is ok. He’d watch me train and stuff. To have that support gave me that extra boost and made me work a bit more to repay him in a way, to get back as quick as I can, he’s a great manager who has a great heart, and that’s why, in my opinion, he’s the best."

Klopp is regarded as one of the best coaches in world football and has cemented himself as a legend at Liverpool. The German ended the Reds' 30-year wait for a championship by guiding his side to the Premier League title in 2020.

The Anfield boss has also won the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup. He boasts a record of 227 wins in 447 games in charge of Liverpool.