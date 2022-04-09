"He has everything" - Reported Liverpool target confesses that Virgil van Dijk is one of his role models

Torino defender Gleison Bremer, who has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool, has spoken about his admiration for his role model Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking to DAZN (via Liverpool Echo), Bremer mentioned van Dijk when asked about his role models. The star also listed the attributes the former Celtic defender possessed, saying:

“I’ve always liked Lucio but considering the contemporary defenders, I think Virgil van Dijk is really strong. He suffered a serious injury but he has everything: physical strength, quality, sense of position."

Despite being linked with Bremer, the club are not currently lacking options at center back. The contingent of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomes, and recent arrival Ibrahima Konate have been fantastic for the Reds this season. They have also been instrumental in the club's drive for an unprecedented quadruple.

If the Reds do sign Bremer, the Brazilian will join an impressive defensive unit, with the aim of dominating world football for the next few years. Whatever happens in the transfer window, the Reds will go into it aware that they already have a fantastic team.

If recent reports are to be believed, Mohamed Salah has rejected yet another contract offer from the Reds, as the stalemate between club and player continues. There seems to be no end in sight in the negotiations, even though Kopites remain hopeful that the two parties will be able to meet halfway.

According to David Maddock (via Sports Illustrated), Salah has rejected a contract worth £400,000 per week and it looks as though the star isn't willing to budge. While there is uncertainty around the star's contract extension at Anfield, one thing is true: The Reds have not announced Salah's contract renewal.

Jurgen Klopp has remained upbeat about the situation and fans may have to take a cue from the German tactician in the hope that all is well.

