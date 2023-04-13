“He would excel everywhere” – Fans insist Real Madrid star can ‘surprise’ everyone even if he plays as goalkeeper after win over Chelsea

Fans were super impressed with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's performance against Chelsea in the quarter-final first leg of the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos won the match by a scoreline of 2-0, courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

The Blues were reduced to 10 men after Ben Chilwell was sent off in the second half for a blatant foul on Rodrygo.

While Carlo Ancelotti's team were impressive overall, one player that stole the attention of the fans was French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

During the 71 minutes he was on the pitch for, the youngster completed 51 passes. He completed three tackles, made one key pass and created one big chance.

Fans on Twitter lauded him for his performance, with one writing:

"Camavinga can play anywhere on the pitch and he would excel everywhere. He just wants to play football, what a player."

Considering he was deployed out of position at left-back, Camavinga's performance was extremely impressive.

Here are some of the best reactions from Real Madrid fans after the clash against Chelsea:

🖤 @9LARCK Enzo and Bellingham are not even on Camavinga’s level, don’t let price tag fool you. Enzo and Bellingham are not even on Camavinga’s level, don’t let price tag fool you.

ً @rodrygonation never ever compare camavinga to enzo fernandez or gavi again never ever compare camavinga to enzo fernandez or gavi again

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno Camavinga can play anywhere on the pitch and he would excel everywhere. He just wants to play football, what a player. Camavinga can play anywhere on the pitch and he would excel everywhere. He just wants to play football, what a player.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Left-back or midfield - it doesn't matter. Eduardo Camavinga has been exceptional this season. Left-back or midfield - it doesn't matter. Eduardo Camavinga has been exceptional this season. 💎 https://t.co/mHO0oEaSYk

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Don't let this Camavinga out of position masterclass go under the radar btw Don't let this Camavinga out of position masterclass go under the radar btw 👍 https://t.co/Nbh7nbBPu4

Faysal @elfayz_ Camavinga is the best left back in the world and one of the best midfielders in the world and I’m not even trolling. Camavinga is the best left back in the world and one of the best midfielders in the world and I’m not even trolling.

شقيق Edem عاد @imbrakoby Carlo Ancelloti should try Camavinga as a keeper, he might surprise us Carlo Ancelloti should try Camavinga as a keeper, he might surprise us 😂

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the win against Chelsea

Real Madrid put one foot into the semi-finals with their convincing first leg win over Chelsea. The defending champions inched one step closer to retaining their throne.

Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the win as the Italian manager told the media following the game (via Los Blancos' official website):

"We played a very well-rounded game. We suffered somewhat at the beginning but the objective was to get ahead and that's what we did. We'll have to suffer there because Chelsea have a very good team, with very good players, and we have another 90 minutes to endure. We are satisfied with the result and the performance."

He added:

"You might think we could have pressed more against 10, but when it was eleven against eleven we fought a lot and in the end I think we lacked energy and clarity. We have to come away satisfied but there's another 90 minutes to go. We have to repeat today's game at Stamford Bridge because we know Chelsea will give it their best shot next week."

The second leg between the two teams will take place at Stamford Bridge on April 18.

