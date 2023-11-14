"He is exceptional" - Alexander-Arnold names 2 Manchester City players he monitors as Liverpool prepare for Premier League clash

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has lavished praise on Manchester City stars Rodri and John Stones. The England international admitted that he takes inspiration from the duo after being deployed in a new hybrid midfield role this season.

Alexander-Arnold broke into Jurgen Klopp's side as a young right-back back in the 2016-17 season and developed into a crucial player in that position for the Reds over the years. The English defender helped his side win the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup, amongst other trophies as a full-back.

However, this season, he has been moved up into central midfield when Liverpool are on the attack to fully realize his creative potential going forward. Alexander-Arnold has named Rodri and Stones as two players he loves to watch ahead of his side's league clash against Manchester City on 25 November.

He said in an interview with the Echo:

“I think as someone who plays the inverted, hybrid role - I don’t know what people call it these days - then it is obviously John Stones. He is someone who, for long time, I have admired. He is exceptional, so I watch him a lot."

The Reds vice-captain added:

"In clips or even when I am just watching City’s games, I will sit and focus on him. And I admire the way Rodri plays. He is pivotal in that team and someone who is massively underrated, but like we have seen recently, when he is out of the team, they are not the same. That just shows how important he is."

Alexander-Arnold has provided three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit this season. Arnold's reference to Rodri and Stones comes because both City players are known for their ability to transition their positions into the attacking third whenever their team is in possession.

"It is a new Liverpool team" - Jamie Carragher backs Reds to challenge Manchester City in PL title race

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed his former club to challenge the reigning English champions for the league title this season. The pundit insists that the Reds have been the Cityzens' biggest rivals in recent years.

Jurgen Klopp's side have gone toe to toe with City on multiple occasions in the English top tier. The Reds lost the title race by just one point in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 campaigns.

They also ended their 30-year wait for a league title after winning it in the 2019-20 season by a substantial 18-point lead over Manchester City. While the club fell off with a fifth-place finish last season, Carragher believes his former club have what it takes to dethrone the Cityzens this term.

Following City's 4-4 draw with Chelsea on Sunday (12 November), Carragher said on Sky Sports (via Metro):

"Why shouldn’t Liverpool go there and believe that they can be in this title race? They are the one team that’s really pushed Manchester City over these last few years. It is a new Liverpool team, but they could still be Manchester CIty’s biggest challengers because they’ve got players and a manager who has been there before."

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table, one point behind league leaders Manchester City. A win in their league clash after the international break would see Klopp's men leapfrog City to the top of the league.