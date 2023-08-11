“He is excited to return!” - Barcelona star says he’s in contact with Neymar amid transfer rumors 

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has added fuel to the flames regarding Neymar's return to Camp Nou.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker is edging towards a sensational reunion with the Blaugrana. Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV reports that there is a total agreement between the Brazilian and Barca for his transfer.

Neymar is set to join on a two-year deal with the option of a further year on a €13 million per season salary. However, the Catalan giants will need to sell several players and hope that the Parisians allow him to depart for free through the termination of his contract.

There is optimism that a deal will be done for the 31-year-old to return to Barcelona six years on from leaving for the Parc des Princes. His former teammate Roberto claims to have spoken to the Brazil international regarding the move (via Managing Barca):

“I spoke with Neymar and he is excited to return!”

Roberto continued by giving his take on the potential transfer. He alluded to the Brazilian's past success with the reigning La Liga champions:

“I would like him to come back because he's a friend, a former teammate and he's a different player than everyone else. When he was here, I spent the best years of my career and we won everything with him. I'm not the one who decides, but what we want is the best possible team.”

Neymar left Barca in 2017 after enjoying four sensational seasons at Camp Nou. He bagged 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games across competitions, winning eight major trophies during that time.

The Brazilian headed to PSG but was not held in such high regard by fans of the Ligue 1 giants as he was by those of the La Liga heavyweights. It has been a tumultuous spell in the French capital that looks likely to be coming to an end.

The Brazilian forward endured injury issues last season but still impressed. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games across competitions, winning his fifth Ligue 1 title.

Neymar on Sergi Roberto's incredible winner for Barcelona in 2017 UCL comeback win against PSG

Roberto scored one of the most memorable goals in UCL history.

The former Barcelona teammates were part of the side that produced perhaps the greatest comeback in UEFA Champions League history in 2017. The Blaugrana trailed PSG 4-0 from the first leg in their last 16 tie.

However, Neymar played a key role in getting Barca back into the tie when he hit a brace. The aggregate score stood at 5-5 heading into stoppage time until Roberto would stun the Parisians.

The Spanish defender scored a last-gasp 90+5th minute winner to make history and send the Catalan giants into the quarterfinals. It was utter elation for Barcelona and heartbreak for PSG.

Neymar has deemed the goal as the one that stands out the most during his time at Camp Nou. He stated in 2019 (via FC Barcelona Noticias):

"The most stood out goal was the one of Sergi Roberto. It was the goal that classified us. The goal that will remember in the history..."

Barcelona fans will hope the duo can create more magic should the Brazilian return this summer. Neymar has failed to win the Champions League during his time in Paris but was part of the Parisians side that lost out in the 2020 final to Bayern Munich.