"He has an eye-catching goal record" - Paddy Kenny backs Arsenal's pursuit of Serie A striker

Paddy Kenny has backed Arsenal's pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but believes a lack of Champions League football could cost them.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that Mikel Arteta's side are interested in the Serie A striker as well as Manchester City attacker Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile, Goal journalist Charles Watts reported on May 24 that representatives of the Napoli star flew into London to hold talks with the Gunners.

The north London giants could lose Alexandre Lacazette for free this summer while Eddie Nketiah is on the verge of signing a new contract as per The Athletic.

Kenny has claimed that the north London giants are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer if they are to achieve Champions League qualification. He told Football Insider:

“Arsenal are desperate for a striker, they have fallen well short this season. Inconsistency has cost them and I think in any other season, they wouldn’t be close to the Champions League."

“They have to go out and buy at least two strikers. I’m sure they won’t want to be playing for fifth or below that over the next few years."

The former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper has insisted that Arsenal fans have every reason to be excited about the potential signing of the Napoli hitman. He added:

“That club deserves to be playing Champions League football and this guy, I don’t know too much about him, but he is very highly rated.

“He has an eye-catching goal record as well. I just worry about them getting this guy now they don’t have Champions League football.

“With talks sounding like they are happening that is a reason to be hopeful, it’s promising. Do we will just have to see what happens.”

Victor Osimhen should be an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad

Victor Osimhen could prove to be the much-anticipated final piece in the Arsenal jigsaw.

The Nigerian international has been impressive for both Lille and Napoli over the past few years, having caught the eye with his penchant for goals.

The 23-year-old has scored 18 goals in 32 games across all competitions for Napoli this season.

Osimhen is a pacey striker boasting an incredible finish and is also good in the air. The former Wolfsburg star looks tailor-made for the Gunners and would fit really well into the youthful Gunners side.

