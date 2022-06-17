“He f****d the s**t out of me” – PSG star on ‘angry’ tussle with Lionel Messi that left him wanting 'to kill’ himself 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes revealed an incident where Lionel Messi showed his angry side.

During the 2021-22 season, the Parisian giants faced Messi's Barcelona in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They beat the Blaugrana 5-2 on aggregate.

Paredes recalls a feisty confrontation with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner from that tie. The 27-year-old midfielder said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“He got angry, because I had made a comment towards my teammates, and he listened to me, and he got hot. He was really hot. He F****d the s**t out of me, bad. I wanted to kill myself; I wanted to go home."

Paredes and Messi are now much closer to each other. The pair are also teammates on the international stage as well at club level with PSG. Messi joined the Parisians from Barcelona last summer on a free transfer, reuniting with his fellow Argentine.

Both Messi and Paredes were part of the Argentina squad that had a successful international break this month. The two-time FIFA world champions secured a 3-0 victory over Italy in the 2022 Finalissima at the Wembley Stadium on June 1. Messi produced a 'Man of the Match' performance, registering two assists.

He then scored all five goals in the 5-0 victory over Estonia in a friendly. That extended Argentina's unbeaten streak to 33 games as they head into the the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year as one of the in-form teams.

Paredes has been quite vocal about how he and his teammates would want to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Messi.

Lionel Messi will want a better 2022-23 campaign with PSG

Lionel Messi did not enjoy a great debut season with PSG since his free transfer last summer. The 34-year-old forward contributed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 outings across competitions. Messi scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League but netted only six times in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi will now look for a much better performance in his second season in France. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will now have a year's experience of playing in Ligue 1. Argentina will also want their captain to be in top form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

